Xiaomi, who has been boasting for months of the surprising results of its fast charging technology with 120W power in models like the Xiaomi 11T Pro, has announced a new high silicon lithium battery that will reach mobile phones in the coming years. This, in particular, is capable of offering more capacity in the same volume.

As Xiaomi has shared on its Weibo profile (via XDAdevelopers), your new battery technology, called High-Silicon Lithium, increases up to three times the content of silicon present in negative electrodes, something that, together with “a totally improved packaging technology”, as described by the firm in the publication, allows increase its capacity by up to 10% without affecting the volume. For example, a 4,400 mAh battery could be the same size as a 4,000 mAh battery. The company highlights that this 10% increase in capacity translates into 100 more minutes of battery life.

Although it does not seem like a really important change, this new battery can provide a series of advantages in mobile phones. Between them, greater space savings inside the device that can be used for other components. The battery, in fact, is the component that occupies the most space inside a smartphone. Another advantage of the battery technology that Xiaomi is developing is to include a greater capacity in those more compact mobiles, since they have less internal space.

Xiaomi’s new battery will go into production at the end of next year

The new Xiaomi battery, yes, will not go into mass production until the second half of 2022. Therefore, it will not be until 2023 when we begin to see smartphones with this renewed component. Meanwhile, the Asian manufacturer continues to improve the speed of autonomy provision in its smartphones. Hypercharge, its fast charging technology, is about to hit 200W, a capacity that promises to charge a smartphone with a 4,000 mAh battery in about 8 minutes and that could arrive next year, along with the most powerful model in the Xiaomi 12 series.

The company is also working on a charging system through the air that consists of a receiver capable of detecting the location of the smartphone and transmitting millimeter waves “through the formation of beams,” according to the manufacturer. This remote charging technology, sponsored as My Air Charge, it will charge with a power of 5V. However, you can power multiple devices simultaneously.