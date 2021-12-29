“You have a debt with us”

The manipulative practice known as gaslighting It takes little to be defined, but a long time to practice. We have seen the last related case with the complaint that the actor Cesar Ramos did in his social networks, who revealed as the famous chain of gyms Smart fit He sent him a letter asking him to pay his debt to the company.

The message is the last episode of the complaint that Ramos filed against the brand this year, after it said that it had suspended the collection of monthly payments for the contingency, however, despite the measure and preventing entry to its establishments, the brand continued to charge the actor’s card, since the service was domiciled.

This fact soon became a terrible reference against the brand, since Ramos’ case was not the only one denouncing improper charges, which were never reimbursed to those affected. At the time, Ramos explained on his Instagram account where he assured that he canceled his membership with the brand and despite this and the guarantee of freezing the account, he had discounted a series of monthly payments.

Ramos’ complaint was added to that of various users such as Héctor Palacio, who assured in his Twitter account that despite having canceled the contract with the chain, it was still charging the monthly payments.

Now, months after this painful practice occurred, Ramos returns to denounce the chain after receiving a letter in which the brand has manipulated his claim for reimbursement and turned it into a warning message, where he sentences the actor to liquidate what he must, since the debt is from the brand with the user, not from Ramos with Smart Fit.

The message of the letter is not wasted, because it warns him that he has an opportunity with the chain, that of paying his debt so that he does not stop training with them.

“Keep training, come to the reception of your Smart Fit unit and we will eliminate your debt,” he quotes the message of the strange letter sent against Ramos.

Not listening to your consumer

Beyond the fact that Smart Fit has sent a letter in which it gaslighting, what is relevant about this brand is that it demonstrates how important it is to listen to the consumer and how valuable it is to take seriously keeping a record of what bad experiences have been led as brand and with whom you have had these incidents, to avoid practices such as sending an unfortunate letter to a user, who denounced you for your bad practices.

