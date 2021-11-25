A few months ago we echoed the rumor that WhatsApp for Windows would allow you to create stickers from any photo, and without prior notice, the function already seems to be active in the beta version. We thus have the first official way to create WhatsApp stickers, from WhatsApp.

With this new sticker maker you can turn any photo into a sticker, with advanced tools such as cropping, text, scribbling and overlaying emojis and other stickers. All this without having to install anything additional, beyond the beta version of WhatsApp for Windows.

Create WhatsApp stickers from WhatsApp

A few days ago WhatsApp launched a completely renewed version of WhatsApp for Windows, in which many functions are still missing (you cannot send stickers at the moment). The sticker maker arrives to the beta of WhatsApp for Windows classic, that is, not to the UWP version.

We have this tool in WhatsApp Desktop Beta 2.2147.4 downloaded from here, although there is always the possibility that it is activated little by little to users. The easiest way to know if you have it available is to install this version and press the button of the clip, to see if it appears button back sticker among the options to attach.

After pressing this button, the Windows file explorer opens so that you can choose a photo from the files on your PC. The selector supports a lot of formats including JPG, SVG, PNG, BMP, GIF, TIF and even ICO.

After doing so, the sticker editor opens, which is quite complete to be a first version. We can, for example, resize the photo so that it occupies the entire space of the sticker, in addition to rotating it at will. The scissors tool lets you cut out the contour of the sticker creating curved or straight lines, as you choose.

Although the sticker is based on a photo, you can decorate it with all kinds of elements. It is possible to attach any emoji, as well as other stickers you have. You can also overlay text, being able choose the color and font from five options, in addition to its position and size.

The last tool at your disposal is the pencil, with which you can scribble on your sticker using any color you want and with four brush sizes. Of course, the brush sizes are all quite small in relation to the preview shown in the interface.

Once this is done, all you have to do is press Done and send the sticker. The sticker will be visible in all versions of WhatsApp, although as it does not belong to any sticker package, the fastest way to reuse it will be add it to favorites. So you can also send it on WhatsApp for your mobile. When you touch on the sticker, its information is displayed with the text “WhatsApp Sticker Creator”.

At the moment the creation of stickers from photos from WhatsApp seems exclusively for WhatsApp Desktop, so you will continue to need applications like Sticker Maker to do the same from your mobile. At least for now.