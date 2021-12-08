You can now buy the OLED dock separately

The dock of the Nintendo Switch OLED It is one of the improvements that many fans have been waiting for. Although from a distance this attachment seems very similar to the one that was already available for the original model, here we find an ethernet port, and this piece of hardware is capable of receiving updates. Now, after a couple of months of uncertainty, recently it was confirmed that this new dock can be purchased separately.

However, the OLED Switch dock can only be found in the official Nintendo online store. This package does not include an HDMI cable, AC adapter, or special package. Anyone interested can buy their dock for $ 69.99 in black or white. here.

And if that was not enough, the removable back cover is also available for just $ 5.99. Unfortunately, these two items are only available from Nintendo’s online store in the United States and Europe. At the moment there is no information about other regions.

In related topics, the Switch had the best week in its history in the United Kingdom a few days ago. Similarly, the Switch eShop has received a new category.

Via: Nintendo