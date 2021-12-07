

Yerry Mina does not win to disappointment. The Colombian central, former FC Barcelona player, reappeared tonight after two months of absence due to injury in the duel between Everton and Arsenal and half an hour into the game, he had to ask for a change due to new annoyances, this time in the calf area.

Rafa Benítez gave him ownership due to the avalanche of casualties that affect the box of the ‘toffee’, but the Colombian could only be a little more than 30 minutes on the green. Yerry Mina had to be replaced by Holgate when the match was still 0-0. Minutes later, Odegaard overtook Arsenal at Goodison Park.

Mina has not finished settling in Everton since she arrived from FC Barcelona. In the beginning, he alternated titles with substitutions, but in recent months, either due to injuries or the lack of confidence of his technicians, you have not found the regularity you were looking for. Today he had a new opportunity to earn the minutes. In the end, the result has been an injury that we will see how long it leaves him off the pitch.