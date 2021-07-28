Yeimy Paola Vargas. Photo: Instagram @yeimypv

In the most recent broadcast of the Channel 1 entertainment program ‘Lo Sé Todo’, the former beauty queen and actress Yeimy Paola Vargas spoke about the hard times she lived during the first peaks of the covid-19 pandemic, how was her process of reinvention at that time, his activity in social networks and how his heart is after meeting his separation from actor Jair Romero, after 10 years of marriage.

“I was making egg arepas, little things from the coast that I sold as a whole, to friends and little things like that, that was my search for a pandemic, and then everything was reactivated and I started doing other things”, revealed for ‘I Know Everything’.

She also revealed that when everyone lived scared in their homes because they could not reach their homes and the few who did, people had to disinfect everything, she began to offer homemade lunches on weekends, some snacks such as empanadas or snacks. Arepas herself, she began to talk to people about the products that she prepared herself and another way of supporting herself grew.

With the boom that social networks had during the quarantine, he managed to sustain himself economically while beginning a deeper economic reactivation. “Right now I continue to live from that, because obviously social networks were reactivated a lot, what companies did was bet on influencers, artists, creators so that we would obviously talk about their companies.”

One of the social networks in which he is most active and where he constantly interacts with his followers is TikTok.

“I love TikTok, it is a way to continue practicing acting and voice, it is a way of studying, also, I love it a lot, it amuses me and I really do it with a lot of love and pleasure, I do it more for fun than for anything else ”, the ex-queen confessed.

Due to the pandemic, her children had been studying at home like the rest of the children to protect them from the virus, but she mentioned feeling little prepared for the little ones to return to face-to-face classes, although she considers that children need these spaces to develop other skills.

“At times I have felt like ‘Oh, I want to run, I want to do something!’ But it is really nice because we are absent for our work and we have three months in another city and we leave them in the care of grandparents or other people. I’m not ready to go back to their face-to-face classes, but they need this space to socialize, to be with other people because they are already crying out for it, even they can’t even put up with it at home, fortunately they kept busy in activities around the house ”, added the model to ‘I Know Everything’.

Regarding their relationship, the couple announced in February that they decided to end the years of union they had together and that left two children, Joshua and Jeiko Romero Vargas.

“My heart is calm, it is happy I can say it like this, I really have grown a lot especially spiritually, I gave myself this time and space to get to know myself a little more, to know the weaknesses, all the things that happened to me. I am giving myself my time with my children, giving myself my space, getting to know myself, trying to understand a lot of things because 10 years in a marriage I think is a lot and one has to do a cleaning ”, ended for ‘Lo Sé Todo’, Yeimy Paola Vargas.

