Yahaira Plasencia’s mother embraces Pancho Rodríguez effusively. (Photo: Instagram / Willax)

Love and fire released a video where you can see Pancho rodriguez at[person]’s house Yahaira Plasencia. However, what attracted the most attention was the reaction of the singer’s mother, who – upon seeing him – did not hesitate to hug him and say: “Hello, Panchito, congratulations!”. This in reference to his victory last Friday in This is War, where achieved the title of Best Warrior 2021.

It should be noted that these images from the Willax program date from Saturday at 11:30 am. You can also see in the video Yahaira Plasencia’s father, sharing the pleasant moment.

The Chilean was leaving the singer’s apartment to move his car, as Yahaira’s truck arrived with his mother on board. Here where the peculiar moment occurs, within sight and patience of the cameras of Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter.

The reporter did not hesitate to ask Doña Coca about Pancho Rodríguez. Very calm, the lady said: “Everything is fine with Panchito, friendship is like that, when there is a sincere friendship it is like that”, to the laughter of Yahaira Plasencia, who was watching from the window of his apartment.

When asked about this meeting, the singer shouted from afar: “vote for me”, referring to The Artist of the Year, whose finale was the same Saturday at 9 pm, with Ruby Palomino as the winner.

YAHAIRA PLASENCIA IS CAUGHT ENTERING THE DEPARTMENT OF PANCHO

After finishing The Artist of the Year, where Ruby Palomino was the winner and Yahaira Plasencia in second place, the singer returned home with Pancho Rodríguez, they said goodbye, and at around 1 in the morning, the young woman left again. This time, she was picked up by a van, which tried to avoid reporters from Amor y Fuego after noticing her presence.

After losing sight of them, the truck where the sauce boat was located headed to Pancho Rodríguez’s house, in Surco. What he never imagined is that Rodrigo González’s reporters were on the corner of said house recording his entrance. The young woman arrived at the place at approximately 2 in the morning on Sunday.

What they did not indicate is until what time he would have stayed. However, the drivers recalled that the curfew is until 4 in the morning. Has he stayed until that time?

ARTIST OF THE YEAR: YAHAIRA PLASENCIA CAME IN SECOND PLACE

Last Saturday, December 18, the last gala of Artist of the Year where Yahaira Plasencia took second place in the competition, where Ruby Palomino was the winner of the Gisela Valcárcel contest.

The sauce boat told the press that she learned a lot during her participation in the reality show and that she will continue to grow as an artist because she wanted her fans to see a “Yahaira different”.

“Everything I have done I did with my heart and that fills me, more than having the glass what I take with me is the beautiful experience and that the public see a different Yahaira”, mentioned.

He was also asked about the ruby palomino triumph and she mentioned that she deserves it, since in Peru there are people who have a lot talent.

“I felt very nervous, but I am happy and I think that Ruby has fought a lot for this, she is a great one, she deserves it because in Peru there is too much talent and she is one of them”, He said.

He ended by highlighting the learnings that this season of ‘The Artist of the Year’ left him. “I have had a lot of fun, I have learned a lot and I think I have given my 100%”, concluded.