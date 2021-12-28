MIUI 13, the new personalization layer for Xiaomi mobiles, is now official. The Chinese company has unveiled the most important features that will reach a large number of your devices. The renewed system, which can work with both Android 12 and lower versions, is more fluid, customizable and functional. We review the main news.

Xiaomi has started talking about MIUI 13 highlighting the improvements related to performance. The company ensures that its new layer of personalization it is up to 52% smoother than MIUI 12. The animations will therefore be much lighter and there will be hardly any slowdowns when browsing the main apps and system options. MIUI 13 also includes new widgets and a renewed look for the home screen, with more minimalist icons and a new color palette. On the other hand, a new font called MiSans has been added. Also new wallpapers designed by the Beauty of Science (BOS) brand.

The new customization layer also receives news for the brand’s tablets. MIUI 13 is renamed MIUI Pad 13. The main novelty is that more than 3,000 applications have been adapted to larger screens. Therefore, these should not show empty spaces or compatibility problems with the recently announced Xiaomi Pad 5, as well as the rest of the tablets that the company sells outside of Spain. Another interesting novelty that affects both the tablets and the rest of the company’s devices is the arrival of the platform MIUI Family. This service will allow you to control all the brand’s products from a single place and synchronize the different applications and system options.

When will MIUI 13 arrive on my Xiaomi mobile?

The MIUI 13 beta will begin to arrive in the coming weeks on the manufacturer’s flagship smartphones. Later, it will be rolled out to other models of the brand. The final version will arrive in January 2022. Again, starting with those more powerful models, followed by mid-range devices with high-end processors (such as models of the Mi T series or the Poco brand) and, finally, those mid-range and low-end mobiles.