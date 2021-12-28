As announced, Xiaomi has presented its family of Xiaomi 12 smartphones, which are destined to be its most important phones for the year 2022. And among them stands out the Xiaomi 12 Pro, which in the absence of knowing if the hypothetical Xiaomi 12 Ultra with Leica lenses becomes a reality, is the model that has a greater bet when it comes to the photographic section.

Especially since it drops from the 108 MP offered by the Xiaomi 11T Pro to “only” 50 MP, although it incorporates a triple camera with 50 MP sensors associated with all your goals.

Externally, what stands out the most about the new mobile is a “slimmed down” design, with a smaller thickness compared to the previous model. At the rear, the usual protrusion occupied by the cameras stands out greatly, although it is more elongated and also thinner thanks to the new arrangement of the sensors. As we say, all three offer 50 MP but, even so, there are still a noticeably larger target than the other two (which are apparently the same).





The main sensor is a 1 / 1.28-inch Sony IMX707, with a pixel size of 1.22 microns. Its focal length is equivalent to a 24 mm, your diaphragm is ƒ1.9 and has optical image stabilization. It also has a camera ultra wide angle with a field of view of 115º and opening ƒ2.2, and a camera telephoto, equivalent to 48 mm, with diaphragm ƒ1.9, 2x optical zoom and optical image stabilization. The three of us, as we have been saying, with 50 MP.

But without a doubt the main 1 / 1.28-inch sensor is the most prominent, among other things because it is 49% larger than the 1 / 1.56-inch Sony IMX766 that takes the Xiaomi 12. Of course, it is far from the 1 / 1.28 inch of the 50 MP Samsung ISOCELL GN2 that carries the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, a mobile that the firm presented comparing its quality with a Sony RX100 VII.





Of course the mobile also incorporates new features in terms of functions and software, as a technology they call Cyberfocus and that promises a excellent subject tracking focus, supported by a self-learning technology that is capable of recognizing not only faces but also the rest of the body to intelligently lock focus. Even refocus on your subject instantly if you leave the frame and reappear.





Another outstanding feature is its night mode, which promises “clearer and more detailed night shots” thanks to its larger aperture and larger photodiodes. Although perhaps the most interesting thing is that it will work in the same way with the three cameras thanks to its very resolution. In the same way, they promise that the results of night video will be at the height thanks to new video algorithms vitaminized with neural networks

Finally, the 32 MP front camera promises to enhance the beauty of each selfie, thanks to a large sensor and professional image algorithms that include a skin rejuvenation technology at the pixel level.





Price and availability

The Xiaomi 12 Pro will be available in principle only in China, without knowing for the moment when it will reach the rest of the world. Likewise, the prices have been announced in Chinese yuan, but they serve to give us an idea of ​​what their price will be when they arrive in Europe: