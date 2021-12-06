Christmas is coming and the golden gift for the Three Wise Men and Santa Claus is the PlayStation 5. The problem is that getting one is almost as difficult as getting a graphics card. Unless you use this very simple and useful method.

Let’s face it, if many of us found out about the stock problem that the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X would have, as soon as they announced the pre-orders we would have bought both, since getting one later has been impossible.

The brutal semiconductor crisis and the enormous demand for Sony’s console has made it PlayStation 5 has the best sales start in years while millions of players are still waiting for theirs (don’t fall for the speculators).

And the problem is that Christmas is coming and buying one is becoming even more impossible, although this could indicate that stores are stockpiling units so that at Christmas they can put a good amount of consoles on sale, thus achieving a true Christmas miracle.

The point is that there is a way to find out, before anyone else, if a store is replenishing stock in the shadows, since when they do, certain parts of the web code change, especially certain parts of the text (price and availability), and we are going to show you how to monitor this process.

Yes, we have said monitor, since although we could be day and night giving the F5 to refresh the page and see if there are changes, there are bots that can do this for us, even very easy to use Chrome extensions that notify us of any change.

Today, in this tutorial, we are going to show you how to launch a very easy-to-use extension that will allow you to know if there are changes to any web page in the world.

Come on, follow us on the PS5 holiday hunt, which seems almost like a pipe dream right now:

We install the Chrome extension Distill.io Thank you to this link. And we make sure it’s up and running.

Thank you to this link. And we make sure it’s up and running. Once this starts working we go to the web page that we want to monitor, in our case it is that of El Corte Inglés, and click on the extension, as you see in the image.

Now we click on Select parts of the page and click on the price If there is no price, click where it says there is no Stock, as we have done. So the extension will be checking every bit if there are changes in this part of the web code.

If there is no price, click where it says there is no Stock, as we have done. So the extension will be checking every bit if there are changes in this part of the web code. Once we have selected this part, We just have to click to save, we do not have to change anything in the save box that appears at the bottom of the web.

Now comes the hardest part, since we must save this page with the name of the store In this case it would be Corte Inglés PS5 with Reader, so as not to be mistaken if we have many; then we select the check interval time , the ideal is 30 seconds.

In this case it would be Corte Inglés PS5 with Reader, so as not to be mistaken if we have many; , the ideal is 30 seconds. After this already We could ask you to send us an alert to the mobile phone, an email and a notice in the browser itself if it detects any changes.

Once all this is done we can forget about the extension , since this will be updated every 30 seconds (or the time that you have put it) looking for changes in the code. And until you find them you will not notify us.

, since this will be updated every 30 seconds (or the time that you have put it) looking for changes in the code. And until you find them you will not notify us. But, in case you want to be sure that everything is going well, You can click on the extension and check one by one the websites that we have added to see if there are changes, make sure they are all ON.

You can do this process with all the websites you want, It is recommended that you have all of these on the list right now: Game, El Corte Inglés, Amazon, Fnac and Media Markt. Since historically they are the five large stores that have sold the most stock so far.

A very useful question that can mean the difference between getting a console or staying with honey on your lips is the subject of one-click shopping. Both in El Corte Inglés, like Amazon and other stores, there is a one-click purchase option that saves a lot of time.

For this reason, the best way to save time is that you register in all these stores, that you enter all your personal data, both address and credit card, and thus when a stock of a PS5 appears, the purchase process is instantaneous.

The official technical characteristics of the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles are already known. We compare them to find out which is more powerful.

Otherwise, in the time that we enter the data, the safest thing is that we have lost our unit, since despite having it in the cart, the websites do not save preference, they only pay attention to the final purchases and not to the purchase processes (unfortunately).

With everything, and if you have no problems with signing up for groups on Telegram where they also warn with some margin, the most normal thing is that this Christmas you can get a PlayStation 5 without having to live glued to the computer.

Good luck, friends, because it looks like 2022 is not going to be much better than this terrible 2021 in terms of components.