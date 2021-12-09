2021 It is not being the best year for the image of the large streaming services in terms of how they pamper their product, and specifically, regarding how they take care of the subtitles. Translation errors on Netflix are a reflection of the poor conditions of specialized workers, and this leads to translations such as “This is my weapon” from the Andalusian “my weapon”. The joke became reality in the Luis Miguel series.

However, it is clear that the problem is not only in Netflix, and the proof of this we have seen in HBO Max. On the new platform we can enjoy ‘The Prince of Bel-Air’, and indeed it is enjoyed, until you see how they have translated the chapter titles.

Another (unnecessary) translation disaster





If we go into the chapters of the first season, we will see that there are blunders in the titles. And there should be no translation, because the series is from 1990 and the titles were already properly translated at the time. In this Wikipedia page we can consult the correct titles of the chapters in Spanish.

If, for example, we look at chapter 5, we realize that the ‘Homeboy, Sweet Homeboy’ from English has been translated to ‘Home sweet home’, while the correct one would be ‘Companion, sweet companion’. But there are even more serious cases, because they show English words in the headline itself. It happens, for example, in chapter 8. ‘Someday his prince will be in effect 1st part’. The correct translation according to Wikipedia is ‘Someday all princes will be like this, part 1’, and the original title is ‘Someday Your Prince Will Be in Effect (Part 1)’.





If we translated the original title with Google translate, we would get a “Someday your prince will come into force ‘, while in DeepL we would see a slight change:’ Someday your prince will be in force.” In any case, although they don’t make sense, yes they save more than what HBO Max shows right now.

Disasters don’t end if we keep looking at the list. The chapter dedicated to Thanksgiving, ‘Talking Turkey’, which in Spain was translated as ‘Talking Turkey’ (although it could have been ‘Talking Turkey’), appears on the platform as ‘Talking Turkey’. Machine translation has translated worse than DeepL would have, as we see below:





It is not necessary to continue putting more examples. It is a serious issue that plagues payment platforms, and the user deserves more. Professional translators also deserve more, and the Spanish Association for Audiovisual Translation and Adaptation (ATRAE) has reproached HBO Max on Twitter. From HBO Max they already assure be working on it, but what we come to ask ourselves is how there is an internal process that leads to having these titles.