

01/04/2022 Act. At 12:51 CET



Carlos Sainz and Lucas Cruz they prevailed in the third stage of the Dakar Rally, thus achieving the first stage victory for Audi, a historic success as it is the first for a vehicle with electric technology in the toughest test of motorsport.

With the Audi RS Q e-tron the Madrilenian and his Catalan co-driver have been fighting throughout the 255 kilometers timed for the first position, reaching the goal of Al Qaisumah with the best time of the day, so they continue to come back positions in the general classification after the disaster due to the controversial sailing on Sunday.

At the end of the stage, Sainz has been proud of having achieved the first triumph of the Audi project: “I am very happy for this first victory. It was a very beautiful stage in which we have not had any problems, we have not made any mistakes. Every day we are learning and getting to know this car more Y Being able to achieve stage triumph shows that we are on the right track, has pointed out Carlos, who in the past has already managed to be Dakar champion with three different brands (Volkswagen, Peugeot and Mini), showing that, in addition to his driving skills, he also has an excellent ability to develop new prototypes.

“The penalty was the time we lost on the first day, but for us now it is a rally of learning and drawing conclusions. It is the first race with the car and we have to continue testing and learning,” he concluded.