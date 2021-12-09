Are you wishing test android 12 on your smartphone? You will most likely have several months to see the official update, if you can see it at all. There is an easier and faster way to test Android 12 on any mobile. It is not the best, nor will you have the real experience, but it is an intermediate step between not testing anything and updating. There are already 10 Android applications updated to Material You, the protocol android 12 layout. And yes, you can try them from this moment on any android.

These Android apps have Material You and emulate Android 12

Google announced that Material You would be the design standard for Android 12. The operating system is designed based on this standard and it is expected that, little by little, the applications will also updating its interface to have an ecosystem with better experience.

For the moment Android 12 It is on very, very few smartphones, so most developers have not gotten to work with the change. There are some that do and their applications are those that appear in the next list.

Are Applications of all kinds that are not on the list for their use or functions, but for having updated their design based on the Android 12 standard. If you download and use them, you will be experiencing how Android 12 looks in its menus, animations, etc.

Of course, there are applications of the own Google, the developer with the most apps updated to new design. Perhaps the most interesting application of all is Niagara Launcher, as it offers an application launcher that immerses you even more in the Android 12 experience.

The bad news is that it is not available in Google play: you must enter the link and download the beta version from the Telegram links. It is a safe process, although not as simple as clicking on download on Google Play.

If you are wanting test android 12 on your smartphone these applications are a good way to get closer to the design of the new operating system. We know that it is not ideal, but it may be better than nothing for many users. What do you think of these Android 12 applications?