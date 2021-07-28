“It was an extraordinary situation. We had to face these two games, something that nobody expected. The feelings, personally and with the boys, were very good. They had the chance to show themselves. A game, on the Banfield court, where they showed that they can do things well. Today, before a very tough team, they had the ball, they handled it, they cheered up. The balance is positive for all the boys “, Sebastian valued Battaglia from the Bombonera playing field, after the Boca defeat 2-0 against San Lorenzo.

The reserve coach, who had to face both duels for La Liga Profesional with youth, plus Edwin Cardona and Frank Fabra, analyzed the encounter of the Colombians against the Cyclone. “They had a time where they had no activity and they have to catch it. They are two players with a lot of experience and they could contribute is with the boys. They are from the First Division and I are reserve players ”, he explained.

The former Boca midfielder, and the most winning titles in the club’s history, took up on the image left by the young xeneize, which excited all the fans. “It is logical and they have to have their growth. Today they encountered this situation, it is not easy. Although they know each other, they play together, it is not easy to play with teams like Banfield as a visitor, San Lorenzo here today, with national team players (like the Romero brothers) ”.

To finish, he spoke of a particular footballer, Valentín Barco: “He has a huge future and must continue to grow. He is small and we have to take care of him ”.

