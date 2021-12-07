Inclusion and diversity is a reality that has come to the world to stay. We currently live in a society that tries to protect the most fragile and provide the same opportunities to all people in the world regardless of your race, sex, religion or condition.

This reality has been adopted by many brands, which through advertising campaigns or strategies are raising awareness about inclusion or diversity. According to data from the social network Facebook, five out of 10 consumers in the world It modifies the perspective you have on a brand when it speaks openly of inclusion and diversity. That is why many brands are fighting to eliminate stereotypes in the world and thus obtain better loyalty with their customers.

Recentlyand, Scotiabank Mexico launched a campaign with which it will present a braille card intended for blind people.

The banking institution revealed that this card is part of a strategy with which it seeks to personalize its services, which is why it has invested in training its staff and launching new products.

Giovanni Naar, director of deposits at Scotiabank México, indicated that “we are working on many initiatives and efforts: one of them will be the part of a debit card in Braille so that the blind person can operate more comfortably and safely.”

The card in braille

In the same order, the executive revealed that the card in Braille will be launched in 2022 and it will have the same design as the existing one “It’s me”.

He also added that the card was designed by a Mexican, who included colors and elements of diversity.

The manager also explained that the plastic will have benefits such as “discount programs and nutritional, veterinary, home and psychological assistance.”

Naar added that so far, the bank has the issuance of 200 cards in this modality.

Inclusion with LGBT + people

When asked about people from the LGBT + community, the executive indicated that the banking institution has trained its staff “so that trans people do not lose their credit history when making their name change at the bank.”

“What we have worked on is preparing all our teams within the branches and within the different channels with call centers and other customer service forces so that they can provide the best service and can attend to each of the situations. to come forward in this case, “he said.

He also stated that “in the gender part, what we do is we have a defined process to be able to align all its contracts and all the services that it has contracted.”

It is not the first financial product that the firm has as part of an inclusion and tolerance campaign. Scotiabank México also has a “Soy Yo” debit card that, according to the bank, has the objective of respecting people and “accepting differences and similarities, regardless of ethnic group, gender or sexual orientation”.

