Communication consultants devote particular attention to this stage, however, they do not always have the appropriate methodologies and sustain their inquiry in hemerographic information and internet search engines. This is not bad, but it is not enough either.

To achieve good results, it is essential to have a methodology that leads us to that relevant information that will allow us to offer the client or the organization, discoveries and data that contribute to their marketing and communication efforts.

PESTLE analysis (for its acronym in English), is a tool used to obtain a macro image of an industrial environment. PESTLE integrates political, economic, social, technological, legal and environmental factors and allows a company to form an impression of the variables that could affect its business or industry.

PESTLE has gone from being a tool only for industries, to becoming a useful instrument for marketing and communication, since it offers a great understanding of the external factors that affect a business or a brand. It allows you to identify and discover trends and situations that can positively or negatively impact the course of a business or brand.

It is very common in public relations practice to use SWOT analysis as a formula that can help evaluate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of a company to understand its position in the market. But, it is the PESTLE analysis, a more complete way to understand and evaluate external factors. It goes beyond what the company is doing and looks at what is happening in the world at large, to anticipate how factors beyond its control could affect the business and affect marketing.

Thinking about these changes, and planning your marketing around them, can be a differentiator, keeping you ahead of the curve, rather than responding to changes as they occur. PESTLE can take you step by step, with scenarios or a more detailed description for each field.

Consider the six factors in turn and think about what could happen in the next year and how it could affect your business. It can be helpful to do research in each area and find relevant data so that you are not just relying on assumptions. Think about the level of risk in each category, as well as the potential opportunities they offer. Using this information, determine how each aspect of the analysis applies more specifically to your marketing activity.

For instance:

Political factors. Analyze how the stability of a government, legislation or the global environment could affect the business environment.

Economic factors. How will inflation, unemployment, monetary policies and economic growth affect your sector, as well as the behavior of buyers?

Social factors. Consider demographic, cultural, lifestyle changes, as well as variations in consumer attitudes.

Technological factors. Advances in technology could influence the way your business operates, the way it is sold or bought, even the way you communicate.

Legal factors. In the field of labor, competition, health or environmental regulations; This applies to both your business and your clients’ businesses.

Environmental factors. Consider how the environment could affect your business. This could include concerns about climate change, initiatives to erase your carbon footprint and even implement ESG criteria.

It is undoubted that the pillars of a good communication work are the collection of data and the analysis of the situation from which we start. Without this, it is hardly feasible to structure a good strategy that yields good results, but also allows you to differentiate yourself from the rest.