In the Consumer Magazine of December, the attorney general’s office published the results of an investigation comparing the quality, resistance and durability of 8 brands of vinyl tiles.

What are the best vinyl tile brands?

To find out which are the best and worst models of vinyl tiles, Profeco carried out 8 different tests focused on determining their quality and durability, such as impact resistance, thickness, dimensional stability, among others.

The results for the brands analyzed were as follows:

Hard & Co. / Tuscany

Qualified with an overall quality ‘very good’, it obtained the best evaluation, of ‘excellent’, in resistance and abrasion.

Avenue / AV8152D

It is a product made in China that obtained ratings of ‘very good’ in the areas of resistance to impact and abrasion, which would indicate that it has high durability. However, Profeco pointed out that it had defects, such as stains.

Fantasy / W912

One of the observations about this brand is that it does not indicate the country of origin or the company name of the manufacturer, which is a breach of the standard and, therefore, a lack of guarantee for the consumer.

Richmond

Profeco rated the quality of this vinyl tile as ‘very good’ and was rated excellent in the abrasion resistance test. The only problem is that its color is not uniform.

London Cooper / Teknostep

This model of Korean origin was rated ‘excellent’ in the crash test and good in abrasion resistance. In the rest of the items it complies and has a general evaluation of ‘very good’.

Nuvow / Amsterdam

Product of Chinese origin, it does not offer a guarantee, but it has similar characteristics to the previous model: excellent resistance to impact and good resistance to abrasion.

Traffic Master / Dark Oak

It obtained a grade of ‘good’, but did not obtain any evaluation of excellent in the tests of resistance, abrasion, among others. It is sourced from China and promises a ‘lifetime warranty’.

Durapiso

This Mexican brand obtained the lowest overall evaluation by obtaining a ‘sufficient’ from Profeco. In addition, it presented defects such as stains and three pieces with breaks in the corners. In addition, it had the worst results in the abrasion resistance test.

Tips from Profeco to choose the best vinyl tile