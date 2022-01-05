Will the Snyderverse be eliminated by The Flash? Ezra Miller makes it clear

Given the insistent rumors that point to the “disappearance” of the Snyderverse in The Flash, Ezra Miller, the protagonist of the film, spoke about it

One of the most anticipated releases of 2022 is The Flash, where Ezra Miller will return as the Scarlet Sprinter, a role he played in Batman v Superman and Justice League, tapes that belong to the ‘Snyderverse’ which would presumably be erased from the DC canon with the plot of the film directed by Andy Muschietti.

These information suggested that after the events of The Flash, the new Justice League lineup would be headed by Wonder Woman, Supergirl and Batgirl, which generated divided responses on social networks.

Given the information that emerged from social networks, Ezra Miller himself came out to deny the rumors that claimed that The Flash would erase the events that were seen in tapes such as Man of Steel, Batman v Superman and Justice League

“No power or force in any known megaverse could erase the mighty works of Zack Snyder …“.

This film will be the first in the history of DC Comics in the cinema to have two actors who will play Bruce Wayne / Batman, Ben Affleck, who wore the mantle of the Bat between 2016 and 2021, in addition to Michael Keaton, who starred in Batman and Batman Returns in 1989 and 1992, respectively.

The Flash won’t forget the previous story

Bárbara Muschietti assured that the version of Flashpoint that we will see in The Flash will have a series of changes, with the aim of serving as a restart point, without forgetting what has been done in the past.

“It is a roller coaster. It’s going to be fun and exciting and there are a lot of DC characters in it. Flash is the superhero of this movie because he is the bridge between all these characters and timelines. And somehow, it restarts everything and does not forget anything ”.

With the script by Christina Hodson, this film will be directed by Argentine filmmaker Andrés Muschetti and will have Ezra Miller in the role of Barry Allen / Flash.

Also in attendance will be Sasha Calle as Supergirl, Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, and Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck, both as Bruce Wayne / Batman.

The Flash will hit theaters on November 4, 2022.

