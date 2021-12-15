Actor Keanu Reeves has said he wants to return to one of the best characters he has ever played with a sequel to Constantine.

The lead actor of the 2005 film Constantine, Keanu Reeves, revealed that he has been trying to pull off a sequel. Visiting The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to discuss The Matrix, Reeves revealed his intention to reprise the character.

According to the ComicBook.com site: “Even more interesting is the fact that nobody seems to be especially motivated to carry it out. This must be a disappointment for fans of the DC Comics character, as they would love to have any bite of the Brit on the big screen. However, it seems unlikely that will happen anytime soon. That’s not going to stop Reeves from trying, it seems. He has been adamant that he loves Constantine, and anything is possible. For fans of the property, you only have to look at some of the newest projects on the DC movie scene to hold on to the hope that nothing really dies. “

Reeves said: “I would love to play John Constantine in a [película] from Constantine… I’ve tried, I’ve tried, Stephen. “

This statement is in addition to the one given to Esquire just a month ago, in which the actor also commented: “I loved playing Constantine. John Constantine. I have played many Johns … How many Johns have I acted? I don’t even know. I think there are more than ten. But, anyway, I would love the opportunity to play Constantine again. “

Source: ComicBook.com

