One of the big news of the week was that Kevin Feige, head of Marvel Studios, confirmed that Charlie Cox will be Daredevil in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Speculation around the subject increased recently because some rumors anticipate the appearance of said actor in Spider-Man: No Way Home. While the latter remains in doubt, at least we already know that Cox will reprise his role as Daredevil in the future. Who will be next? Punisher?

After the important announcement, it was a matter of time before the fandom It is questioned whether other characters from the Netflix series will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Let’s face it, many of us would like to see the Punisher by Jon Bernthal or Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones following in Charlie Cox’s footsteps. Fortunately, Marvel does not rule out that it happens.

In an interview with Screen rant, Kevin Feige himself hinted that The Marvel Cinematic Universe is ready to embrace the characters that previously belonged to Netflix. Among them is the Punisher, of course. “I always say that every time a character returns to the field of Marvel, he becomes a tool in the narrative ingenuity of the MCU. As I said before, the good news is that everything will be revealed when people finally see it,” said the manager .

The Defenders

Of course, it would be a waste not to take advantage of characters who, to a lesser or greater extent, they are already consolidated thanks to the Netflix series. Perhaps Marvel intends to resume their stories on Disney Plus or, why not, through a production on the big screen. In the specific case of Daredevil, it is likely that his debut in the cinematic universe will occur through Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Is there interest of the actors in resuming their respective roles? Jon Bernthal has already ruled on the matter. In a chat with The Hollywood Reporter, recognized that Punisher has a very important “special meaning” for him. However, given the nature and identity of the character, he added that it would be a mistake to diminish that “darkness” that has always distinguished him. “It’s not so much doing the character, but doing it well, and I’m only interested in doing it well”, I conclude.