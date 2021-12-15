The electrical modernization of the Collective Transportation System (STC) Metro will be in charge of the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), which through an agreement and after three years will receive a payment of 4,500 million pesos for different projects.

“We made the decision for the Federal Electricity Commission to do this work because we trust its workers, its technicians, who are the best that our country has,” said the head of government of Mexico City, Claudia on Tuesday. Sheinbaum.

During the presentation of the progress of the work of the new High Voltage Electrical Substation of Buen Tono ─which distributes electrical energy to lines 1, 2 and 3 and that last January 9 was burned the president assured that the electrical reform proposed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador seeks to “return Mexicans to the Federal Electricity Commission.”

For this reason, he remarked, his government decided to assign the electrical modernization of the Metro to the CFE.

Also read: Metro Union asks for hand for assembly of Chinese trains of Line 1

The director of the STC, Guillermo Calderón Aguilera, detailed the projects carried out by the CFE for the Metro. One was the installation of the emergent electric power center that supplies the Buen Tono substation after it caught fire. For this project, the CFE received a payment of 230 million pesos.

“No private company would have done what the Federal Electricity Commission did after the accident we had in the Metro,” said the head of government.

The construction of the new Buen Tono substation, which will be located in the same Delicias 67 property, where the old substation was located and where the central offices of the Metro converge, will have a cost of 880 million pesos and is also in charge of the CFE.

This project involves the conversion of the energy received by the STC, from 85 to 230 kilowatts, to give an additional guarantee to the energy system, and the separate location of the four transformers.

The superintendent of the CFE’s Central Mexico Valley Distribution Division, Osvaldo León Ortiz, explained that it is about the construction of a three-story building with a basement to house the electrical substation with 75 feeders, 14 junction blades, as well as control and measurement boards. Also another two-story building to house the substation control center and a plate to house the four 60-megawatt power transformers.

More information: Metro ‘sacrifices’ a Chinese consortium train to rebuild Checkpoint

Both the civil and electromechanical works will have a total duration of 267 days. The works are divided into two phases: the part of the buildings will be completed by the end of March and the completion of the equipment (electromechanical) could be for August or earlier ”, explained the director of the Metro.

The engineer Calderón Aguilera explained that as part of the renewal of the electrical system of the three main lines (1, 2 and 3, which together transport 60% of all users), the Metro may be integrated into the National Electric System, coordinated by the National Center for Energy Control (Cenace).

“This will provide an additional operational security guarantee for what is our service in these three lines that I have mentioned,” he explained.

We recommend you: In decline and 52 years old, Metro Line 1 points to autonomous trains

“There is a fourth package, which will be implemented next year, it is a very important package for the replacement, renovation and power supply of the rectification substations of Line 1, that package includes more than 2,000 million pesos. As a whole, the project contracted with the Federal Electricity Commission for 2021, 2022 and 2023 amounts to 4,500 million pesos, ”said Calderón.

With the electrical renovation of the Metro, its director insisted, the continuous and safe transport of the trains of lines 1, 2 and 3, and of the facilities, the lighting of the stations, the turnstiles, the video surveillance will be guaranteed.

“As is known, lines 1, 2 and 3 transport 60% of our users every day. They transported almost 3 million (people) before the pandemic; then, it is very important to have the guarantee of the supply (of electrical energy) ”, he pointed out.

Follow us on Google News to stay always informed