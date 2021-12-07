The bootloader is the first thing that starts on the mobile and the piece of software that is responsible for loading the operating system. To modify the Android operating system with a Custom ROM it is necessary that the bootloader is unlocked to be able to make modifications, such as installing a new Recovery mode. Unlocking the bootloader of an LG mobile will be possible until December 31 of 2021.

LG announced this year the closure of its mobile division and as a consequence will close your developer website on which unlocking is handled from bootloader at the end of the year. In 2022, bootloaders that are locked will remain locked, unless some unusual tool appears.

Countdown to unlock LG bootloader

On some mobiles the bootloader can be unlocked easily with an ADB command, while in others the intervention of the manufacturer is necessary, to which you provide data such as the IMEI of the mobile to obtain an unlock code. For LG mobiles, that means going to this website and, with a developer account, following the necessary steps.

The problem is that LG’s developer website will disappear on December 31, so it will not be possible to officially unlock the bootloader of an LG mobile from that date. This is made known in a notice that appears as soon as you enter the page.

Dear developers, We would like to express our sincere thanks to all developers who visit the LG Mobile Developer website. LG made the difficult decision to close its mobile phone business to focus on other businesses that will bring new experiences and value to consumers. We hereby inform you that the LG Mobile Developer service is scheduled to end on December 31, 2021. • Service canceled: LG Mobile Developer website services • End date: December 31, 2021 24:00 (KST, GMT + 9) After the end of the service, all the information provided on the website and the issuance of the bootloader unlock key will not be available. Personal information collected to provide services will be destroyed. However, we store personal information for a fixed period of time if required by relevant laws and regulations. We sincerely appreciate your loyalty and support to LG Mobile Developer during this time and ask for your understanding. Thanks.

This unlocking service will be active until then for the LG Velvet, LG V60, LG V50S, LG G8S, LG V50, LG V40, LG G7, LG V30, LG G6, LG V20, LG V10, LG G5 and LG G4. LG promised up to three years of Android updates for its latest terminals, but from then on the only way to give them new life will be with a ROM. If you have one of these LG phones and are interested in messing with them in the future, it is highly recommended that you unlock its bootloader while possible.

Via | 9to5Google