Created by Aaron Martin (Slasher, Saving hope) and starring Katee sackhoff (Battlestar galactica, 24, Mandalorian), Another Life came to Netflix in June 2019. It is a story about the arrival of aliens on Earth, which could be a threat to civilization. The sci-fi bet of the platform streaming I was looking for a different point of view with this series. They get it, halfway, mixing special trips with curious but not enough doses of terror.

After the end of its first season, and with mixed reviews, pulling towards negatives, according to the aggregator Rotten tomatoes, the series obtained a good dose of followers that assured him the renewal of a second season, confirmed in October 2019.

Two years later, on October 14, 2021, they released 10 more chapters, with much of the original cast back, except for Selma Blair, and a good bunch of new actors, including Justin Chatwin, Samuel Anderson, Elizabeth Faith Ludlow, Tongayi Chirisa, AJ Rivera, Alexander Eling, Jayr Tinaco, Dillon Casey and Lina Renna.

When does ‘Another Life’ season 3 premiere on Netflix?

After the premiere of the second season of Another Life, there is no news of a renewal of the series for a third season. Nor has a definitive cancellation been announced, for now.

At the moment, according to Metacritic, which brings together the critics of different media around the world, added to popular opinion, the general opinion of the series does not seem to have improved after the premiere of the second season, which seems to be a little better than the first, but as we explained In the criticism that we publish about the series, it does not finish specifying its aesthetic commitment or the tensions of the story. With a good series of problems that are inherited from the first season.

The end of the second season of Another Life It could function as the resolution of the series, without the need to broadcast more episodes. But it was left open enough to record new episodes for a third season.

It will be necessary to wait for the internal audience analysis that Netflix does to know if the series deserves a new season or this is where it should end.

Trailer for ‘Another Life’

Official synopsis

Commander Niko Breckinridge (Katee Sackhoff) must leave her family to lead an interstellar mission. The objective will be to find the home planet from which an alien artifact that came by surprise to Earth comes from. This is the official Netflix synopsis:

Another Life) follow the story of the astronaut Niko Breckinridge and a space crew, who are on a mission to investigate the origins of an alien artifact that mysteriously appeared on Earth. As the crew attempts to search for alien intelligence, they face inexplicable horrors that could spell the end of their mission.