In 2017, Netflix announced that they were working on a live action remake of Cowboy bebop, the iconic anime of the 90s. Although at the time the comments that were against this work were not lacking, there was also a small ray of hope, which in the end ended up being despised. After years of waiting, the first season of this adaptation was released on November 19. Less than a month after its launch, Netflix canceled any plans for a second part, and it seems that this decision goes beyond its reception.

Currently, the remake of Cowboy bebop It has a 46% rating from critics and 57% from fans on Rotten Tomatoes. While this sounds negative, poor reception hasn’t stopped Netflix in the past. However, what is striking on this occasion is that the interest seems to have not been on a par with what is necessary to match the budget that this adaptation needed.

At the moment there is no official information on the budget for this remake. However, creating all the CGI animation, working on choreographies that pay homage to the original anime, and creating highly detailed recording sets is not something that is easy to produce. For example, each episode of Altered Carbon, another Netflix sci-fi series, cost $ 7 million, an amount he probably had too Cowboy bebop. To this we must add all the publicity, license and much more.

The result may look good at times, and be a decent visual adaptation of the anime, but it is not on par with other types of work, even in the same Netflix catalog. In this way, it is very likely that the company did not see the necessary earnings to merit a second season.

Editor's Note:

While it is true that the first season of Cowboy bebop It has many problems in various sections, all this could be corrected in a second season, and thus give the fans the adaptation they deserve. However, this was a risk Netflix was unwilling to take.

