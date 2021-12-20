Why was GTA III a temporary PlayStation exclusive?

Microsoft has made several mistakes over the years when it comes to its consoles Xbox. In an episode of the documentary Power On: The Story of Xbox, company employees revealed how it was that Rockstar approached Xbox to propose to do Grand theft auto iii a game exclusive to your platform. They initially rejected the proposal because they did not think that Rockstar could successfully make the leap from 2D to 3D, and as a result, the game ended up being a temporary exclusive of Playstation 2.

The documentary explained how Microsoft was contacted by “a small publisher Games ”who wanted to“ dust off ”one of the 2D games they had created for the PC and really get an investment for the franchise. The story continued as follows:

“These top new Xbox executives who were reviewing every proposal from publishers and developers said, ‘We don’t think this game is going to transition very well from 2D to 3D.’ They felt it was a complicated task, and they didn’t really understand the user interface, they thought it was based on a game that hadn’t been successful. Surprisingly, they rejected it. “

This game turned out to be GTA 3, and after the rejection of Microsoft, Rockstar I went with Sony. Eventually, GTA 3 came to Xbox as part of Grand Theft Auto: Double Pack beside Vice City. It sold 14.5 million units and became the best-selling game of 2001 in the U.S.

Now you can enjoy it as part of the recent GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition.

Editor’s note: Surely Microsoft ended up regretting it after seeing how well the game did in sales. Fortunately, the Redmond firm has learned from its mistakes and the generation of the Series X | S is proof of this.

Via: Power On