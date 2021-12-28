The also visiting professor of health policy and administration at the Milken Institute School of George Washington University explained that in crowded places it is advisable to use KN95 or N95 face shield.

These masks have a better fit and materials, such as polypropylene fibers, that act as mechanical and electrostatic barriers, preventing tiny particles from entering the nose or mouth and must conform to the face to function properly.

What are the disadvantages of cloth face masks?

Although many people opt for the use of cloth masks due to the various designs that exist, scientists do not recommend it and less in view of the recent Omicron variant.

“We need to promote better, high-quality masks everywhere, because right now a single-layer fabric mask is not enough against Omicron,” said former US Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams.

The cloth masks that were recommended at the beginning of the pandemic, can filter large droplets, while the N95 can filter both large droplets and smaller particles, if there are infected people in the environment.

You can use both, the three-layer and on top of the fabric.