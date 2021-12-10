This Wednesday, December 8, three lifeless bodies were discovered in Tlaquepaque and Tonalá (Photo: Special)

On the afternoon of Tuesday, December 7, on a rural road in Tonalá, Jalisco, The bodies of two men with presumed signs of torture and gunshot wounds were found, wrapped in transparent plastic and bags over their heads. One of them was identified by the authorities as Otoniel González Ramírez, former escort of the late former governor of Jalisco, Jorge Aristóteles Sandoval.

The other body was identified as Arturo Sánchez Íñiguez, a former officer who worked in the Unit for the Recovery of the Rule of Law and Peace (Urepaz) of the Guadalajara Police Station. Both were discharged in 2019, confirmed the Secretary of State Security.

The two bodies were found on a road that leads to the town of El Vado, near the Las Palmas neighborhood. Otoniel González was known in the police union as Delta 1 and was in charge of the Regional Commissioner of the extinct Unique Force (FU) of Jalisco, the newspaper reported Reform. However, he was fired from the corporation on June 18, 2019 for various irregularities.

He was allegedly involved in a brawl between elements of the Guadalajara Police and the State Police, as a result of the arrest of a man – presumably his nephew – in Balcones de Oblatos, in 2017. In addition, he allegedly ordered the “lifting” of a tenant in Tonalá. In 2011, the State Human Rights Commission issued recommendation 55/2011 after finding him responsible for committing human rights offenses during various arrests of suspects. He was even linked to a car theft gang that operated in the Guadalajara metropolitan area.

He was also an escort for the Secretary of Labor and Social Welfare in Jalisco, Marco Valerio Pérez Gollaz.

Jalisco Trench (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

That same day the bodies of two other former Jalisco police officers were found in the municipality of Tlaquepaque, in the Solidaridad neighborhood. One was identified as Alejandro Hernandez Soto and the other – according to unofficial versions – as Edwin Alexis González Ballestero, son of Otoniel González Ramírez and a Guadalajara police officer who had also been discharged in 2019 due to constant disabilities, reported The Occidental. The bodies were left at the intersection of Privada Managua and Privada Tepame.

The former governor of the state of Jalisco (2013-2018), Aristotle Sandoval, a member of the Institutional Revolution Party (PRI), was shot to death in the early morning of November 18 in a bar in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco.

On Wednesday, the state attorney, Gerardo Octavio Solís Gómez assured that the investigation is in the process of proving that criminals linked to organized crime They deprived the former president of his liberty.

Likewise, he assured that the agency he directs, is coordinated with authorities throughout the country, therefore, “They are working intensely on their search. We bring collaborations throughout the republic ”, he stated.

Despite the fact that almost a year has passed since the incident, The motive for the murder has not yet been identified or the intellectual author, because according to the prosecutor, this will be determined when it is captured to the material authors of the crime.

The former governor of Jalisco, Aristóteles Sandoval (Photo: EFE / File)



On November 23, the current governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro assured that the case of Aristotle Sandoval is practically solved:

“In the case of my predecessor, as reported by the Prosecutor’s Office, those responsible have already been identified and arrest warrants have been issued. It is a matter that it’s solved in terms of who are responsible and are looking for hoping to be able to stop them and do justice ”, assured Alfaro.

The head of the plaza Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) in Puerto Vallarta, Carlos Andrés Rivera Varela has been pointed out by various sources such as the likely responsible of the murder of Aristóteles Sandoval, since the criminal born in Cali, Colombia He also allegedly attacked Omar García Harfuch, head of the Secretariat of Citizen Security of Mexico City, on June 26, 2020.

Rivera Varela has been cataloged by the Treasury Department of the United States government and the United States anti-drug agency as one of the most important members of the CJNG, as well as one of the most dangerous in the country.

His closeness to Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, “The Mencho”Has made him a creditor to the Plaza de Puerto Vallarta, a place that is considered as the most important point of the country for the criminal organization, since from this place financial movements and adjustments in the cartel are organized.

