EFE.- The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends 14-day quarantines of Covid positives, although this period “may be shortened in various situations,” experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) highlighted today after some countries have began to consider reducing that time in mild or asymptomatic cases.

“The priority is to contain transmission, but a balance must be found so that societies and economies are not particularly affected,” said the WHO epidemiologist Abdi Mahamud at a press conference.

The director of the WHO for Health Emergencies, Mike Ryan, added that the incubation period of Covid (from contagion to the development of the first symptoms) is usually around five to seven days, although some preliminary studies suggest that in the case of the omicron variant could be less.

“These are limited studies and may be focused on certain groups such as young people, so you have to be cautious with the results,” said Ryan.

In any case, he reiterated, “the health impact must be minimized, but also on the economy and society.”

Several countries, including the United States or Spain, are studying shortening the quarantine and isolation periods for Covid positives, given that the omicron variant is causing record numbers of infections but that in many cases it is mild or asymptomatic forms of the disease.

