Yuya became a new mom in late September, when his son Mar came to the world, the result of the relationship of the famous influencer with singer Jorge Siddhartha. But a little over a month after her happy delivery, the youtuber received a hard blow that is clouding his joy.

And is that his brother Sergio Castrejón, known as Fichis, who became the father of twins alongside his wife Paola Poulain, lost the babies within days of birth.

And it is that “Pao”, with whom he has been married for ten years, had to undergo an emergency cesarean section after presenting a kidney infection. For this reason the delivery had to be advanced and the youtuber gave birth in her 27th week of gestation.

Unfortunately the babies, who were in intensive care like their mother, lost their lives. This was announced by Pao Poulain on his Instagram account:

“They say that destiny likes to play at promising what it cannot give. Thank you, my children, thank you for giving me the opportunity to be mommy for almost seven months and for allowing me to carry you for a few beautiful unforgettable minutes. They will always be our babies. Rest in peace. We will love them eternally. “

After the tragedy, social media users have expressed solidarity with “Yuyita’s” sister-in-law, sending her condolences and wishes for her early resignation.

And is that Paola Poulain is also a popular face on the internet, because in addition to being a political family of the influencer best known in Mexico and one of the first youtubers, Pao has a considerable amount of followers.

Paola is 29 years old and was a loyal follower of Yuya, to the extent that several years ago she rHe made illustrations and portraits of the now beauty products entrepreneur in her attempt to attract attention. It was then that Sergio, who handled social networks and his sister’s communication, began to have contact with Paola, with whom he ended up falling in love until he formed a relationship.

The couple arrived at the altar in 2016, although they have previously formed a YouTube channel called Eternal love where they share with their followers aspects of their romance and the day-to-day life of their romantic relationship.

In fact, the couple had been documenting for several months Paola’s difficult process to become pregnant, achieving through a fertility method to be able to remain on the treadmill and waiting for Miel and Mila, the babies who unfortunately died.

But not everything has been honey on flakes, because Yuya fans have assured for years that Paola would be envious of her sister-in-law, to the extent of trying to become a copy of it. The versions assure that after being one of his strongest followers, now Paola would be at odds with the vloogger fashionable and stylish.

Even a few weeks ago an alleged conversation was revealed where Poulain would be offering on social networks to spread confidential information of the influencer, as well as intimate photos of Mar, her newborn baby.

But it was not always like that, because the first months of meeting, more than ten years ago, Yuya and his fan had a cordial relationship and even appeared together in the vlogs by Fichis. At that time, Yuya had a relationship with him as well. youtuber Beto Pasillas. According to versions, since then some secrets of Yuya and aspects of their sentimental relationship began to come to light, to whichSome followers of Mariand Castrejón have intrigued that Pao would be leaking information yours behind your back.

At the moment Yuya has not commented on the loss of the babies of his brother and sister-in-law; weeks ago it was reported that both vlogger Like his mother, they stopped following Sergio Castrejón’s wife “Fichis” on Instagram.

