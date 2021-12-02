Some Omicron mutations “could increase its transmission capacity and / or allow a certain degree of escape from immunity,” the WHO detailed in its weekly epidemiological report.

However, in the same document, the organization points out that the vaccines seem to maintain their efficacy against serious forms of the disease, even in those infected with the Omicron variant, although it clarifies that for now the data is very limited due to the relatively low number of cases of Ómicron studied.

“Even if there is a reduction in the efficacy of the vaccine, it will still be better to be vaccinated, because it can save life,” said the head of the WHO anticovid technical cell, Maria Van Kerkhove.

Information from the last few days from Africa shows an increase in hospitalizations, but Van Kerkhove pointed out that this could be a normal consequence of the increase in cases in general, not only those caused by the new variant.

The Omicron variant was first reported on November 24 in South Africa, although the first laboratory confirmed cases, also in that country, were identified in specimens collected on November 9.