On November 18, the 2021 Latin Grammy Awards took place.

The Latin Grammy recognize the achievements of the most outstanding artists in the music industry throughout Latin America. The prizes are awarded by The Latin Recording Academy and its first annual installment occurred at the beginning of the century, in September 2000.

From that moment to date, countless awards have been given to multiple Latino artists, who may receive more than one throughout their career. The Grammys are awarded according to the nomination category ranging from “New Artist” to “Musical Excellence”. For that reason, there are singers and songwriters who have already been recognized with several of them.

Residente won for "Best Short Version Musical" for "Banana Papaya" in 2019.

René Pérez Joglar, better known as Resident, heads the list of the most awarded throughout the history of the Latin Grammy. The Puerto Rican interpreter has managed to store a record 27 awards Until now; most have achieved them with their group 13TH Street, although he has also managed to obtain some others with his solo career.

As an individual, the singer and rapper has managed to get two awards in the category “Album of the Year”, two in “Record of the Year” and one for “Song of the Year”. To these are added the 22 that he has obtained together with his colleagues Eduardo Cabra and ILe.

In the image, the Puerto Rican music producer Eduardo Cabra.



Calle 13 debuted in the music industry in 2003. His musical style quickly captivated the Latin American public and among his most popular songs they stand out Dare-te-te, Death in Hawaii, There is no one like you, Sun-colored eyes, Latin America, Around the world, among many others.

In 2006 they won their first awards: “New Artist”, “Short Version Music Video” and “Urban Music Album”. From that moment began the wave of recognitions that they have obtained almost 20 years of existence. The most recent Latin Grammy they received was in 2015 in the category “Short Version Music Video”.

Singer Alejandro Sanz at the Latin Grammys, Las Vegas, USA, November 14, 2019.

In the long list of Latin Grammy winners currently headed by Residente, he is followed by Eduardo Cabra, also known as Visitor and who is also a member of Calle 13. The Puerto Rican singer has in his career 24 awards, two individuals and 22 for the group.

Alejandro Sanz, the famous Spanish singer, is one of the personalities that also appears in the ranking with 23 Latin Grammys, a place that he shares with the Argentine Juanes, who has the same amount of accolades.

Colombian musician Juanes poses with the award for Best Pop / Rock Album for "Origen" in the press room of the 22nd Annual Latin Grammy awards at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, November 18, 2021.

Alejandro Sánchez Pizarro is a 52-year-old singer-songwriter from Madrid, Spain. Within its great musical repertoire, iconic songs of pop and ballads stand out, such as: My friend, I break heart, Stomping, It is not the same, I thank you but no, being this last song interpreted next to Shakira.

Colombian Juan Esteban Aristizábal Vásquez has also left his mark with his compositions. The 49-year-old performer has shone in the industry with LA black shirt, I ask God, It is for you, For your love, Kisses of war, I fall in love and others more.

Natalia Lafourcade AFP 163

Mexico is not far behind and the representation of the country is doubled, as a woman has left an important legacy in music. Is about Natalia Lafourcade, Mexican singer, songwriter and actress who stood out in the medium from a very young age with her incredible songs. The native of Mexico City has to her credit 14 Latin Grammy including one in “Song of the Year”, another in “Album of the Year” and one more with “Record of the Year”.

The Colombian women Shakira has also set the tone with her compositions and has been recognized with 12 awards, while Rosalia, the singer with the most recent career, has been eight Latin Grammy.

