When a person wants to get in shape, they do not know exactly the meaning or what this expression implies, so they do not know very well what type of training to follow, whether aerobic or anaerobic.

In this article We explain these two great options that you have when training, what each one brings you and how they are not exclusive each.

What should we understand by aerobic training?





When we talk about aerobic training we refer to those activities or efforts that mainly require the cardiorespiratory system to be carried out. Likewise, the main adaptations or improvements that we will experience will be related to this system, such as hypertrophy or enlargement of the left ventricle of the heart that allows us to pump blood better or a increased oxygen uptake, that is, the ability to use oxygen more efficiently by our cells.

In addition, these types of activities are directly related to fat as the main energy substrate, which is not exclusive. In short, we are referring to all those efforts, activities or sports that are carried out at low or medium intensity and for medium and long periods of time. An example would be running or cycling.

What should we understand by anaerobic training?

On the other hand, anaerobic training refers to those sports, exercises or activities that require muscle contraction to be carried out. The main improvements and adaptations will take place in structures such as our muscles, bones, ligaments and tendons, which will allow us to be stronger and faster.

These types of exercises are considered high intensity and take place in very short periods of time such as a sprint, weight throws, series of weights or jumps. The primary energy system is that of phosphagens and glycolytic, that is, the one that involves glucose as an energy source.

What to choose if I want to start training?





The first thing you should ask yourself is what you want to achieve. You may just want to be in general shape. If this is your case, do not hesitate: combine strength training at home or in the gym with cardiovascular training, either through directed classes, running, swimming. dance, box or ride a bike.

If you are clear that you only want to gain muscle mass, get stronger and improve your body composition, put the magnifying glass on strength training but do not lose sight of aerobic training Since it is possible that in the moments that you want to focus on fat loss, you have to practice it.

Finally, you may be clear that endurance sports are your thing and that in fact you like long-term activities more like running, swimming or cycling. If this is your case, prioritize aerobic training either at home or in the gym but do not forget strength training since on the one hand it is necessary to prevent injuries and on the other it can help you travel distances faster or tire you out. muscle level later.

Images | iStock, Pexels