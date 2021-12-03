Which ASUS router to buy for gaming, streaming and professional

Other functionalities related to gaming are Open NAT, a very interesting option to facilitate the opening of ports on the router to the console or game device. We also have «Mobile Game Mode«, A mode that allows us to prioritize the smartphone or tablet to play, and will have the highest priority to have the lowest possible latency, to achieve this it is necessary to have the ASUS Router application installed and activate the function.

ASUS RT-AX82U

This router is one of the best you can buy for online games. It has simultaneous dual band with WiFi AX5400, in the 2.4GHz band we can get up to 574Mbps of speed, and in the 5GHz band up to 4804Mbps thanks to the 160MHz of channel width. It also has a Gigabit Ethernet port for the Internet WAN and four Gigabit Ethernet ports for the LAN, in addition, it has a high-performance USB 3.0 port.

This model has a powerful Broadcom BCM6750 Tri-Core 1.5GHz processor with 512MB of RAM, so the router will work perfectly, even when transferring data with the USB 3.0 port it incorporates.

The Asuswrt firmware in this router has all the gaming-oriented features and functions that you need, in addition, we have ASUS Aura RGB, a function that will allow us to synchronize our motherboard and other ASUS devices with the router’s LEDs to give it a gaming touch. to our setup.

ASUS RT-AX86S

This router is the little brother of the RT-AX86 that has given us such good results, in addition, this model has a powerful processor that will allow us to obtain great performance in any circumstance. It has simultaneous dual band with WiFi AX5700, in the band of 2.4GHz we can get up to 861Mbps of speed, and in the 5GHz band up to 4804Mbps thanks to the 160MHz of channel width. It has a Gigabit Ethernet port for the Internet WAN, four Gigabit Ethernet ports for the LAN, a high-performance USB 3.0 port and another USB 2.0 port.

This model has a very powerful Dual-Core processor at 1.8GHz speed, along with 512MB of RAM memory, so the performance of this router for gaming is guaranteed.

The Asuswrt firmware has all the usual functionalities of ASUS gaming routers, with adaptive QoS, Open NAT and also the game mode for mobile devices among other functionalities.

Mesh WiFi for 4K video streaming

To stream video in 4K resolution, the only thing we will need is a good speed, whether wired or wireless if you use WiFi, and also great stability so as not to have connection cuts and that the dreaded “buffering” appears in the different devices. If you want to stream video in 4K resolution, it is highly recommended that you buy a WiFi Mesh system so that you have wireless coverage throughout the house, in addition, it is very important that the trunk link between the different nodes is carried out in the 5GHz band to the maximum possible speed, so as not to have bandwidth problems.

Another point in favor of equipment oriented to video streaming is that we can configure the QoS to prioritize this type of data packet over others, such as P2P downloads or browsing, among other uses. If you do not want to have problems of any kind when watching TV or your favorite streaming service, it is very important (although not critical) that you have QoS to prioritize these types of packets.

ASUS ZenWiFi XD6

This WiFi Mesh system is ideal for demanding environments where we need a high wireless bandwidth. This model has simultaneous dual band and AX5400 class WiFi 6, we can achieve a speed of up to 574Mbps in the 2.4GHz band and a speed of up to 4.804Mbps in the 5GHz band, so wireless performance is guaranteed. Other features are the addition of a Gigabit Ethernet port for the Internet WAN and 3 GIgabit Ethernet ports for the LAN. This model does not have USB ports, so you must take that into account.

The most remarkable thing about this model is that it supports 160MHz of channel width in the 5GHz band, this will allow us to have a great bandwidth in the interconnection backbone, and also in the WiFi clients that support this functionality. This firmware-level model has an adaptive QoS, so we can prioritize streaming data packets over others, such as P2P downloads and other Internet uses.

Finally, we must remember that this XD6 can be combined with other ASUS models such as routers or WiFi Mesh systems, to form a complete mesh WiFi network.

ASUS ZenWiFi XP4

If you have really thick walls in your home and the electrical network is in good condition, the ZenWiFi XP4 are the solution to your coverage problems. This WiFi Mesh system allows you to configure the interconnection network through PLC (Powerline), WiFi and also by cable, so it is really versatile and will adapt perfectly to your needs and connection environment.

This WiFi Mesh system has simultaneous dual band and AX1800 class WiFi 6, we can achieve a speed of up to 574Mbps in the 2.4GHz band and a speed of up to 1,201Mbps in the 5GHz band, so wireless performance is guaranteed. In the electrical network it uses the HomePlug AV2 MIMO standard of up to 1,300Mbps. This model has a Gigabit Ethernet port for the Internet WAN and a total of 2 Gigabit Ethernet ports for the LAN, in addition, it also includes a high-performance USB 3.0 port.

The internal hardware of this WiFi Mesh system is high-end, incorporating a 1.2GHz Quad-Core processor and 512MB of RAM. The firmware has all the necessary options for 4K resolution video streaming to work smoothly.

Equipment for advanced and professional use

If you need the best in your home or business, because you are going to need to use the local wired and wireless network in an advanced and very intensive way, then you need really powerful WiFi Mesh systems or routers, which have the best possible hardware, both at the CPU level. and RAM as well as wired and wireless. Of course, we have the Asuswrt firmware that is very well optimized in routers and WiFi Mesh, in addition, we will have very advanced configuration options to perfectly suit our needs.

If we are going to use the equipment for advanced and professional use, you should look at the maximum speed of the WiFi, in the frequency bands, and if we have Multigigabit ports in the wired network, of course, it is also very important to know which processor incorporates the team to see if it will be able to handle all traffic properly. In this selection we have chosen the best WiFi Mesh system that currently exists, and also the best WiFi 6 router that you can buy.

ASUS ZenWiFi XT8

This WiFi Mesh system is the fastest we can currently buy. It has simultaneous triple band with WiFi 6 and AX6600 class, for wireless clients we have simultaneous dual band with WiFi AX1800 (up to 574Mbps in 2.4GHz and up to 1,201Mbps in 5GHz), so wireless performance is guaranteed. The most remarkable thing about this model is that it has a frequency band dedicated to a speed of 4804Mbps, thanks to the incorporation of four internal antennas in MU-MIMO 4T4R configuration and 160MHz channel width.

Regarding the wired characteristics, this model has a 2.5G Multigigabit port for WAN / LAN, and a total of 3 Gigabit Ethernet ports for the LAN. It also has a high-performance USB 3.0 port, and thanks to its powerful 1.5GHz Quad-Core CPU we can achieve high data transfer rates.

If you need the best WiFi Mesh system with a dedicated trunk link via WiFi, this model is ideal for achieving the best possible wireless performance.

The Asuswrt firmware of this WiFi Mesh system is complete, it has all the advanced configuration options such as AiProtection Pro with bidirectional IPS, adaptive QoS, VPN servers and all the functions to make the most of the USB 3.0 port that we have available.

ASUS RT-AX89X

If you need the most powerful router that we currently have on the market, this ASUS RT-AX89X is the one you have to buy. This model has simultaneous dual band with WiFi 6 and AX6000 class, in the 2.4GHz band we can achieve a speed of up to 1148Mbps, and in the 5GHz band we can achieve a speed of up to 4804Mbps thanks to the 160MHz channel width, so we will achieve the best possible wireless performance.

This router has a dedicated Gigabit Ethernet port for the WAN, it also has 8 Gigabit Ethernet ports for the LAN with support for Link Aggregation, and we have a 10GBASE-T Multigigabit port for WAN / LAN and another 10Gbps SFP + port for WAN / LAN , so this router is really complete at the wired level. Of course, this model has a total of 2 high-performance USB 3.0 ports, to make the most of its internal hardware.

The processor of this router is the very powerful Qualcomm IPQ8078 with four cores at 2.2GHz speed, we also have 1GB of RAM to have all the router services active.

As you have seen, depending on the type of use we will have to resort to some models of routers or WiFi Mesh systems, we must always buy equipment that suits our needs, it does not make much sense to buy the manufacturer’s top-of-the-range equipment if the Use will be basic at the network level, because we will be wasting money for having functions that you will probably never use.