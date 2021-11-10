VPNs Help Security, But They Don’t Prevent Many Attacks

We can think that VPNs are very useful for protect connection and avoid problems. The truth is that yes, it is so. They are essential to be able to navigate public Wi-Fi networks and prevent personal information from being leaked or having problems with data theft. But if we go further, if we think about the general protection of a computer, the truth is that it is not the best application.

We can say that an antivirus is always going to be essential, regardless of whether or not we use VPN. Both programs can complement each other and one does not eliminate the need for the other. In fact, a VPN is not going to prevent us from downloading malware or that we are the victim of a Phishing attack.

Let’s take the example that we are browsing a unsafe website, where there is a file that is actually a virus hosted. The VPN is not going to alert us to this, nor is it going to analyze that file once we download it. On the other hand, an antivirus does do all this and it is really useful to prevent and to eliminate in case we have already downloaded it.