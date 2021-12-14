His immediate mission is to create an internal culture focused on the consumer, where data and digital are a natural part in the generation of ideas, but not only in the area under his charge, but in each of the agency’s business divisions. in the country.

Expansion: How are you going to build this creative culture?

Omar Fabian: I will begin to focus efforts on the creative area, and then connect with the other areas of the agency. Until now I have had a lot of contact with the directors of each one, since we have to make sure that the ideas are current, and that the teams are based on new social configurations.

I want the agency to evolve and not rule out working with platforms; suddenly do more things on Tik Tok, with Rappi, etc. Expand the creative territory and have an approach not necessarily with people who advertise, for example, entertainment, that is, see what we can learn from other sectors. I think that is going to add a lot to us to do a more current marketing, based on conversations and centered on people.

E: What other business objectives do you have from the creative direction?

OF: I’m focused on getting to know the strategy, accounts, social media, data and technology teams. In knowing what hurts them, what are the growth opportunities that exist, what is good and can continue to be done, because we want the Mexico office to raise its level of work and have more visibility in the industry. That is part of my goal, as is expanding the services we offer in order to attract more clients.

I: What are the main challenges you face in this work?

OF: Working with a larger team and being connected to other business units is a very interesting challenge. Although in the previous position it was important within the organization, it seems to me that here the possibilities are greater because communication is not seen in a linear way, but in a transversal way. In addition, I remain focused on the creative part, but also on the development of new businesses and the management of the agency.

I: At what point do you consider it appropriate to change course?

OF: When you feel comfortable or you discover that you are doing the same thing you were doing a few years ago. Those are alarms to rethink what it is you are doing. And this I extrapolate to brands, sometimes they need to reinvent themselves and make use of other services, tactics, technologies and opportunities to grow. It has a lot to do with a change in perspective.

Another focus is the need to do different things. Some interpret it as hunger, for me it is the curiosity to know what else can be achieved, who else can be worked with and what else can be done, which is very rich and healthy in any professional career. Once you ask yourself this, the answers that take you elsewhere come by themselves.