The announcement of this new tool was announced on the site WABetainfo , which indicated that it is available through the update of the program Google Play beta , in version 2.22.1.7.

In theory, this new feature will allow chat group administrators the ability to delete any message regardless of who sent it.

The deletion will work under the existing tool “delete message for all”, which eliminates the writing of both the sender and the recipient (s), only that this time it is not mandatory to be the sender, only to have control of a group chat.

According to the source, when you delete the message, the legend “This message was deleted by an administrator” will appear for the rest of the people in the conversation; while for the administrator who discards the content it will say “You deleted this message.”

The implementation date of this option is still unknown, although WABetainfo indicates that it will be available for computers with Android operating system.