After launching the long-awaited multi-device mode –which allows WhatsApp to be used on the computer even if the mobile phone is turned off–, the messaging platform prepares a major renovation of both its Mac application and the Windows equivalent.

The variant for Microsoft’s operating system, in fact, It is available in beta from the Windows app store. It is a UWP application –Universal Windows Platform–, a type of app that is technically compatible even with Xbox. This one, in addition, is faster than the previous one, since it is native. The previous one, remember, was based on an acquaintance framework called Electron which, although it facilitates the development of software, is widely known for its inefficiency.

This new WhatsApp application, according to the Italian media Aggiornamenti Lumia, it also brings with it some interesting news. For example, it has a new option that allows you to send drawings made on the device itself, which can be especially useful in those Windows products that have touch screens. The new app also allows you to receive message notifications even if the application is closed.

WhatsApp also prepares a Catalyst-based application for Mac

The news, however, does not stop there. According WABetaInfo, the acquaintance Blog of information on WhatsApp, lThe company is also preparing a new Catalyst-based Mac application.

It’s no secret that WhatsApp has been working on an iPad app for a while. And this, according to WABetaInfo, it would be key in the development of this new application for Mac, since they would share a large part of the code.

The Catalyst project, let us remember, allows developers to easily port their iPad apps on Mac. Examples of this are third-party applications such as Twitter or even system applications such as Podcasts, developed by Apple itself.

As with the new WhatsApp application for Windows, this change would make the WhatsApp app go from being based on Electron to being a native application, which will probably bring various improvements in terms of performance, resource consumption, etc.

For the moment, yes, it is unknown when the aforementioned WhatsApp application for iPad will arrive. And consequently, it is also not known when the Catalyst-based version for Mac will be released.