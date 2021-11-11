As usual, the new versions bring changes in the design. For several years and even as it is currently seen in layers of other companies, there is a tendency to minimalism .

OxygenOS is for many users the layer that is best optimized for the Google Operating System. For this reason, expectations regarding OxygenOS 12 they are quite high. Thanks to its beta we have been able to verify which are some of the novelties that will reach the phones of the Chinese brand.

In the case of OxygenOS it seems that they have put aside this feature, as the new icons feature highlights, shadows, and bumps that provide a 3D look. The firm has called this novelty pneumorphism.

Customize Night Mode

This faculty is own of OPPO mobiles, but now OnePlus will implement it on their smartphones. Not only can we choose between dark or normal mode, but there will be three eligible options.

Light, dark or intermediate night mode. The variation does not seem significant at first glance, but our eyes and the phone’s battery will notice it.

A renewed shelf

The Shelf is a control panel full of information that you will find by swiping to the right on the home screen. It now contains many more customization tools to adjust it to our needs and tastes.

The new update gives you the ability to move or group the different elements as you want. The step counter that we saw in the previous version will have more information about health.

Improved notes app

The Notes application that we can find in the vast majority, if not all devices, includes new options for increase productivity Through tools that allow adding notes taken by hand or classifying through bullet points in a cleaner and more organized way.

Avoid distractions

OxygenOS 12 brings a novelty that will surely be used by a large number of users. It is a way that allows set up notifications, applications or other aspects based on whether we use them for the work or leisure.

This is a way of avoid any kind of distraction. This functionality that receives the name of Work Life Balance is a feature that was already used in the terminals launched in India and that will reach the rest of the countries with this version.