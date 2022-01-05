A season passed, then the second, the third and on December 31, Netflix released the fourth season of Cobra Kai. What seemed strange has become normal: after each season, although it is difficult to understand why, the feeling is of wanting a little more about the history of Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph George Macchio Jr.) .

At first, it was sensed (and told) that Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso would have a kind of revenge, after what happened during The karate kid (1984). The first season was a tribute to much of what happened through the movies. The following seasons, without distancing themselves from the above, served to establish their own tone: Cobra Kai he resonates with his past, he vindicates it, without refusing to answer questions.

Therefore, much of what happens seems to be from another era and yet it is still close. Humor, the mentality of its protagonists, conflicts, fights, among other aspects, build this multigenerational story: Cobra Kai It no longer only involves its protagonists; he also embraces the stories of his children and other characters. Given this context, and that season five has already been filmed, we explore some ideas about the future of the Netflix series.

The fifth season of Cobra Kai

After trying to work together to face their Cobra Kai adversaries, Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso fail in that attempt. True to the historical pulse between the two, from the film to the first three seasons of the series, both characters cannot agree on how to work together. However, all is not lost. That discrepancy leads the Netflix series to delve into another register: the clash between philosophies.

Attack, defend, or a bit of both?

While Johnny Lawrence grew up under Cobra Kai principles, marked by attack, Daniel LaRusso learned that good defense is the best attack. The fourth season of Cobra Kai go much deeper into this duality. That pulse escapes the protagonists mentioned and extends to the students who prepare: they learn a little of both and, when the time comes, they doubt about which philosophy to use.

The debate breaks down when the protagonists dare to recognize, even a little, the validity of the other style after trying them. What can happen in the fifth season? Considering that neither club will remain, due to the bet with Cobra Kai, it is intuited that the continuity of the series will lead its protagonists to review their philosophies until, perhaps, integrate a little of the other.

How can it happen? Given what has been seen, it does not seem likely that it is through a common club. So new clubs could be founded to continue to deal with Cobra Kai.

Johnny Lawrence, Cobra Kai and their path to vindication

Johnny Lawrence is the mainstay of the series. Within the stories around which the series revolves, none offers the nuances that his own, linked to that of his son, Robby Keene. Cobra Kai It could be summarized as a series that took into account the past of Johnny Lawrence, describes how those days influenced his present and tells how this man tries to overcome that to be a better subject.

While Daniel LaRusso has a slightly more harmonious life, Johnny Lawrence holds it up with pins. All that tension and his way of being is reflected in what he teaches. Therefore, it is not a minor thing: he reflects in his students part of his frustrations, although through the seasons this has gradually changed, while the character has changed. The fifth season of Cobra Kai He will continue to explore his history, with two axes that seem clear: his relationship with Robby Keene, the other with Miguel Diaz, and what will be his future as sensei.

Tory Nichols at her various crossroads:

Can you handle them?

If Johnny Lawrence endures the Cobra Kai story, within the adult characters, Tory nichols, interpreted by Peyton List, makes it in the youngest group of the series. Tory Nichols is marked by different professional and sporting circumstances, from her family conflicts to the decisions of her senseis regarding her performance in combat. The feeling is that in each chapter of the Serie Netflix tries, like Lawrence, to settle accounts with her past and with herself.

Much of what may happen in the fifth season of Cobra Kai have to do with her. His character continues to build, as more layers are added to his conflicts. Will he have a rapprochement with LaRusso’s daughter? Will you be able to address and solve your various personal problems? The last chapter of the fourth season can (and perhaps should) represent a new point in his way of acting. It remains to be seen if this is sustained or if, on the contrary, it becomes radicalized in some attitudes.

Daniel LaRusso: a cracked philosophy

The events of the fourth season of Cobra Kai led Daniel LaRusso to rethink the meaning of Miyagi-Do. During the tournament, the sensei recognized how his style did not offer answers to his students at different moments of the fight. So it opened up to other possibilities. Will it follow this line? Will you be more flexible and take your philosophy in another direction?

To those questions, perhaps Chozen, played by Yuji Okumoto, has an answer. Apparently in the last chapter of the Netflix series, the story of Miyagi-Do will be in the hands of both characters. On a personal level, LaRusso must also attend to the self-esteem of his daughter, Sam (Mary Matilyn Mouser), defeated in the key fight and, in turn, filled with anger and tension. Life, stable so far, seems to shake a bit more.

Cobra Kay by Terry Silver

The incorporation of Thomas Ian Griffith in his old role as Terry Silver It was one of the high points of the series. The character not only contributed against weights in Cobra Kai, altered the relationship between Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, but also ended up taking the reins of the directed dojo, until the last chapter of the fourth season, for John kreese, interpreted by Martin Kove.

Terry Silver was shown to be a more calculating, cold and, in some actions, more intelligent character than John Kreese. On the other hand, Kreese’s character also began to experience changes that were not intuited. One of the successes of Cobra Kai it is the evolution of his characters: without forgetting the tradition, the characteristics that the films impose, he manages to give them a twist to keep them moving forward.

Will John Kreese return to Cobra Kai? Will you take any action against Terry Silver? Could you definitely and honestly approach Johnny Lawrence to take on Silver?

For now, the fifth season of Cobra Kai It does not have a release date on Netflix. However, considering that it was already filmed, It is not ruled out that it may be released during the second half of 2022.