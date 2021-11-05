Both show us a series of start-up recommendations so that we don’t have to search too much. If we wish, we can exchange in the lower part on the tabs and navigate through the categories or see a list with the most downloaded in each one of them. When it comes time to choose one, what we see at a glance is the name and rating.

Once we download and install one of them, we come across a series of images that show us what we will find. In addition to a section for the complete description of what they offer. The switch between Google Play and Galaxy Store It is minimal in this regard, even showing a large button to install the app we are visiting. Developers often reuse a description to bring it to another store. And in both we can also see in details what they occupy, the update date and the version.

Available applications

One of the most important aspects for the user is the number of applications that can be found in the store and this is where the differences between Google Play and Galaxy Store they begin to leave us evidence. The giant Google has a wide range of applications that exceeds three million, while in the Samsung option there is less.

At least the most important and downloaded ones, we do find them in both, without missing practically any social network, tool or game. But it is in this last aspect where Galaxy Store is better than Google Play since it offers Epic Games, the app that gives access to the popular game Fortnite.

The war between Google to enjoy the profit margin imposed, ended up allowing Samsung to gain an advantage and in a way to get exclusively or at least with greater facilities the popular game for its smartphones. Meanwhile in the rest of Android terminals, it will be necessary to download it from the browser as an APK.

In the Samsung store we also find applications that do not reach Google Play in any way, such as those developed by the company exclusively for One UI. And another aspect that differentiates them is that developers usually update the apps before in the big G store and later on the rest.

Other relevant aspects

Inside the stores there are other sections that at first glance we can ignore, but on a day-to-day basis it can become a reason to use one or the other more. Android app store. We know those details that can be overlooked on a first visit, but that in the long run lead to decisions.

Your choices

When choosing preferences in one or the other, we find minimal changes. Both allow you to activate or deactivate automatic updates via WiFi or mobile data to protect the rate. In turn, they have offers and news that we can decide if we want to receive them.

In the same way, it has protection so that applications are not purchased without our permission on the mobile. Although Google has other extras such as the option to share some apps with the family, or use instant applications without having to download them.

Opinions

When looking for an app that fulfills a purpose that we need, we usually resort to reading options and user comments. In the case of Samsung there will always be many more and therefore we know in depth the good and the bad that each of them has. Although on the other hand we must assess that the Galaxy Store forces you to download the app and use it, thus offering a more realistic option than we can see in its opponent.

Which one is cheaper?

Although when comparing a single application we can find differences, the truth is that the price to buy applications varies between them looking from one store to another. The developer is in charge of choosing the price and if he makes a decision to get a higher profit margin, neither Samsung nor Google can do anything to change it.

In case we have a Samsung mobile, without a doubt it is a good option compare the price of the premium app in stores and keep the cheapest one for us. There are times when we are pleasantly surprised because the price becomes free, although we have to appreciate that sometimes the charge is inside.

Which is better?

Once we have known everything that we win and lose with each one of them, we can trust that there is no better option than another. On Samsung mobiles, both Google Play and the Galaxy Store are just as important. For the moment we cannot forget about the Google store because it has many more apps and Samsung’s either by allowing us exclusive access to our own apps that we cannot have in any other way.

The decision to download the others will be ours, being able to choose Google Play to have the updates before or its rival to receive more mature apps without errors. Everything else as we have seen does not make a difference and if it did, we could know it with a simple search to read opinions or know the price.