The process of NFC operation is about an exchange of data between two devices that is due to a electromagnetic connection . This means that it can work perfectly without the need to be connected to the Internet.

Nowadays it is quite rare to come across a smartphone that does not have this particularity, because it really is a function that already has long time among us. However, its use is not as widespread as one would expect from something so useful, since you don’t even need a connection to the Internet to make use of it.

This means that the NFC works in one Similarly to how the WiFi or Bluetooth itself do it. So it is an independent system that is activated from the control panel of the phone like the two previous cases. Sometimes usually depends on the second, but currently it is difficult to find a similar case, since the data stored by the chip is transferred to the NFC tag of the phone.

In some cases…

Be careful, it is probable that on some occasions when making use of this technology we will be redirected to a link that does require data to access the network. Everything depends on the use that we intend to give you.

If the NFC tag stores information In this regard, you could use it without any type of connectivity. Although certain application cases like GooglePay you will not be able to make payments by NFC since you will need to charge your Google account. This also extrapolates to ApplePay.

Some users claim that this issue is mainly due to the card inserted into the smartphone, since in principle some banks do not allow it, although it has a solution. You just have to put yourself in contact your bank so that they process the situation and activate the offline payment.

Beware of coverage

In the same way that on some occasion the dataphone used by an establishment when making any payment did not work due to coverage, our mobile suffers problems with these kinds of situations.

That is, not only will you not have the use of mobile data, but you will not be able to use the NFC either to perform any action. As with payments, users report that yes they could make use of the NFC even without coverage, but others have not been able to carry it out. For this reason it may also depend on your phone.