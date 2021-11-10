HSBC bank reminded its account holders that purchases made over the internet, phone or Apps with the data of your physical HSBC Credit Card do not participate for the bonus. And for this they asked to obtain the digital card, through their application.

Also, if you have an HSBC Visa Credit Card and you are one of the 2 clients with the highest amount of purchases accumulated during the Good End, you will win a travel certificate worth $ 50,000 pesos courtesy of Visa.

Banorte

Banorte offers 30% bonus when buying with a digital card and 15% when buying with a physical card, with a limit of 5,000 pesos.

But it is important to note that the minimum purchase must be 12,000 pesos, cumulative in participating businesses and that no interest-free purchases are involved in months. Check the details here .

Santander

From purchases of 2,000 pesos, per ticket, Santander will give a discount of 15% of the total, up to a maximum bonus of 10,000 pesos per client. This promotion is cumulative with the bonus on the first purchase with LikeU cards, with a maximum of 10,000 per customer, of 30%.

In addition, Santander can also discount up to 3 monthly payments on purchases of 12 to 36 months without interest.

Inbursa

This bank will offer 6 months without interest on online purchases rmade with Inbursa cards during the period from November 10 to 16. All online purchases and cards participate: Inbursa Clásica, Oro, Platinum, Black Amex, Telcel, Enlace Médico, Naturgy, Fundación UNAM, Línea Telmex and Corporativa.

The minimum purchase to apply the promotion of 1,500 pesos. Recurring payments, direct debits, service payments or payments related to credits, loans, down payments, monthly payments, settlements or cash withdrawals do not participate.