In Japan, flesh and blood youtubers are not the only ones capable of having millions of followers. Since the emergence of the pandemic, the Vtubers phenomenon has only gained popularity, reaching beyond the borders of the Asian country. Is about virtual characters who have become true Internet celebrities.

Kizuna AI is the biggest reference of the Vtubers trend. She is a young Japanese woman, she wears a giant pink bow, has long hair and a bow on her chest. He has an enviable energy and charisma. However, it is not a real person, but an interactive 3D avatar that comes to life thanks to virtual reality and artificial intelligence.

To the surprise of many who are still outside the Vtubers world, Kizuna AI has more than 4 million subscribers on his three YouTube channels. He uploads videos regularly, does live broadcasts almost every week, participates on television shows, and even performs at paid events alongside pop culture stars.

Kizuna AI, one of the most popular Vtubers

Credit: Kizuna AI

Kizuna AI, raise millions. Your fans do not hesitate to pay in the Super Chat feature to have your messages featured on their live broadcasts. Indeed, YouTube Playboard reported that seven of the top 10 The world’s Super Chat revenue generators were Japanese Vtubers.

But like many other business models, that of the Vtubers is extended under a transmedia strategy. This ranges from video games to merchandising going through presentations in events, series and movies. As well as collaborating with different companies that act as sponsors.

While the content is generated in Japanese, it is generally translated by the fans themselves to aid global expansion. The current number of Vtubers is estimated to exceed 10,000, with strong growth in Southeast Asia and Latin America, something that would make this phenomenon grow much more.

Behind the main characters of this world there are companies that are in charge of their development and commercial exploration. Kizuna AI, for example, is part of Kizuna AI Inc., a subsidiary of Japanese firm Activ8, although this information is usually little known.

Those responsible for Kizuna AI they say that it is a completely digital, animated and autonomous character. However, it is believed that behind her is a large operational team of producers, animators, voice actresses, developers and video editors who “bring” the virtual young Japanese girl to life.

But not only large companies create Vtubers. In the past, creating such an animated character required “Hollywood quality” equipment costing thousands of dollars. Today, with programs like Live2D Cubism, almost anyone can become a Vtuber with moderately accessible equipment.