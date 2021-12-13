During the morning in Aguascalientes clear skies are expected. As the day progresses we will have clouds and clearings. In relation to temperatures, these will move between a maximum of 25 and a minimum of 5 degrees. Northeast wind of a weak character with values ​​of up to 17 kilometers per hour.

Clear skies are expected tomorrow. Temperatures will range between 5 and 25 degrees Celsius. Northeast wind of a weak character.

An increase in cloudiness is expected in the coming days, although it will be very unlikely that there will be rains. In addition, it is expected that temperatures will not suffer significant alterations as the days progress.

Click here to check the latest news