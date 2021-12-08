There will be clouds and clearings in San Diego first thing in the morning. As the hours go by, more clouds are expected than clear with the probability of generalized and intermittent drizzle. As for temperatures, these will move between a maximum of 21 and a minimum of 14 degrees. In addition, weak southwesterly winds are expected with values ​​of up to 19 kilometers per hour.

Tomorrow there will be clouds and clearings. Temperatures will range between 14 and 21 degrees. Southwest wind with hardly any intensity.

For the following days an increase in cloudiness is expected, although it will be very unlikely that there will be precipitation. Likewise, it is expected that temperatures will not suffer significant alterations as the days progress.