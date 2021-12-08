We tested the Xiaomi 11T camera, is its 108 MP noticeable?

Quality with photos

When squeezing the 7-element Samsung ISOCELL HM2 Main Camera, it is used with a default resolution of 12 MP. In this case, we have verified that photographs are quite sharp in all aspects – and that it works quite decently with colors. Here it should be noted that when we began to use the device to test it, we found a slight tendency to supersaturate intense colors, something that disappears with the latest update that has been launched on the market of this terminal. And this is good news.

The work with the light that is achieved with the Xiaomi 11T is quite good, it should be noted that it has convinced quite so much the Dynamic range used as the contrast when taking photos. The white balance can be improved, we have verified that it suffers a little more than expected taking into account the results obtained previously. Therefore, you will be able to get some photos of a pretty respectable quality in all kinds of situations.

When the tap is turned on and the 108 MP, they do improve some details, but it is not something especially crazy either. Here we also want to highlight the good noise management of the photographs that is really striking, since it is reduced considerably in all kinds of situations regardless of the brightness that you find. We have not noticed an improvement in working with color, so we think this mode is useful when you need a large photograph or you want to obtain precise details from situations such as grass or tree branches.

Photos at night

One of the surprises that we have found in this device is the automatic mode, since certain parameters of the night photo are used to have a acceptable results without having to resort to it (ideally if you are in a hurry). The exposures that are achieved in general are quite good, since artificial light is managed very well and is capable of finding sufficient brightness in situations where it seems to exist.

Here it is true that the absence of stabilization is noted in the results, since some distortion appears in some of them, which directly affects the sharpness. But it is true that the behavior offered by the Xiaomi 11T has seemed quite remarkable when there is little light … especially when a specific mode is used for it that also has the virtue of working with a quite remarkable speed.

We also want to highlight that with Pictures there is a pretty good quality in all kinds of situations. Well in detail and outlining, at the beginning you will be quite a bit satisfied to get some photos that will convince you. It is true that working with color seems to us to be improved, since if the light is not really good, some images can be obtained that leave a little to be desired.

Other photographs

One of the things that we liked a lot about this model has to do with the photos where the wide angle. This reaches the 120 degree, which is pretty cool. But really interesting is that there is no aberration at the edges of the photographs, something that does happen with other models from the same manufacturer that we have tested. Also, the definition is excellent, no keystone errors are made that lead to excessive angles in the displayed objects. Very well here the Xiaomi 11T.

The specific sensor that is included to take photographs is also noted macro. With superb realism in shots at a distance of 60 millimeters, the truth is that they can be achieved results pretty spectacular and that they are a long way from what can be achieved with other models that have a similar price (about 499 euros). Again, another nice detail about this phone.

Video recording

As we have already indicated before, the maximum quality that you will get with this model is 4K at 30 FPS. The absence of stabilization is sometimes noticeable when recording. However, the truth is that it has been less dramatic than we could expect at first. In addition, it should be noted that the focus is quite fast and precise and that the naturalness of everything that is shown in the videos is quite good.

We also want to emphasize that here the white balance is much better than in the photographs, even with a dynamic range that remains at excellent ratios makes us say that without a doubt this is one of the best features the Xiaomi 11T has everything that has to do with your camera and that, therefore, here you can discuss with the best.

Opinion

In general we have obtained some results when taking photos really goodIt is true that there are improvements that can be achieved and that are logical for a terminal of its price, but in general you will be more than satisfied with the images you get, since you work with an excellent dynamic range and the sharpness is really high in all kinds of situations.

In addition, if you are a lover of making recordings of anything with this Xiaomi 11T you will be satisfied, since despite not including a stabilization especially remarkableYes, you are going to get results that are above the average of its price range without a doubt. As a result, the camera section is one of those that stand out in this terminal and you have to assess very seriously if you consider your purchase.