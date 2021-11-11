Samsung includes a hidden setting in its flashlight with which it not only allows it to be turned on and off, but also brightness variation in five levels. So you can adjust the brightness of the phone’s flashlight to your needs: bright light to more easily find anything in the dark and lower brightness if you do not want to dazzle at night.

The mobile flashlight is one of those options that Google had to include in the basic functions of Android after became essential through the applications. It has been a long time since it has been essential to have an app to have a flashlight on your mobile (although there are useful applications in this field), but you may not know that your Samsung Galaxy includes a hidden setting that is frankly useful.

Flashlight adjustable in intensity up to five levels

Different brightness levels in the hidden flashlight menu

The light from the camera’s flash, which is what the mobile uses as a flashlight, has two basic states: off (off) or on (on). There are brands that include some mode added to the basic ones, such as the emergency flashing light. And Samsung improves the flashlight feature in One UI with a software potentiometer worth checking out.

Since the same brightness is not always needed in the flashlight because it all depends on how dark there is around, having several levels of intensity at your fingertips helps you the mobile is better adapted to the lighting needs. Samsung offers five levels of brightness on its Galaxy phones.

To customize the brightness level of your Samsung Galaxy you must do the following:

Pull down the quick settings of the notification area and click on the flashlight icon. You will turn it on.

Hold down on this icon and One UI will offer a switch alongside five brightness levels .

. You can adjust the illumination of the flashlight from the weakest level to the most intense. You must do the same steps if you want to change the brightness again.

Your Samsung Galaxy will remember the chosen brightness level the next time you turn on the flashlight: in case you want to change it, you will have to display the menu hidden in the quick settings icon again.