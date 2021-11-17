We tested the screen of the Huawei nova 9 ... it lacks nothing!

In what has to do with the dimensions of the screen included in the Huawei nova 9, this is 6.57 inch . That is, it is not at all out of step with what is common today among smartphones that include Android . By the way, this device does not lack a hole in the upper part -just in the center- which is the place chosen to place the front camera and the truth is that this element is small and we have verified that there is no type of shadow or light leak around it. Therefore, it has been made a good job in this section.

As is customary for quite some time among the devices of the Asian company, the panel chosen for this phone is type OLED . This in principle is almost life insurance when it comes to offering good image quality. In addition, this terminal maintains the commitment to offer a finish bent , something that may be the most striking for some … or, failing that, something that does not fit at all in what has to do with the tactile usability of the device. It is a matter of taste, that is true, but we believe that the less pronounced the curvature is, the better.

This is its quality

In the first reviews of the screen we verified that the definition is pretty good, since the reading of the letters in the browsers or the edges in any type of representation are appreciated with total clarity. This, among other things, is so that the pixel density offered by the screen is 392 dpi because the resolution is Full HD + (2,340 x 1,080 pixels). By the way, this feature adapts perfectly to a 19.5: 9 screen ratio … which has also been shown to be the most effective when it comes to consuming multimedia content.

In what has to do with the representation of colors, we have found quite positive things and others that are not so positive. On the one hand, the Dynamic range that offers the screen of the Huawei nova 9 is pretty good, and we have verified that it is capable of displaying very wide reproductions of up to 10 bits which allows it to offer compatibility with HDR10 (something that, in many cases, is not activated in applications such as Netflix because this depends more on the list service rather than telephone).

But there is something that we did not like very much about the phone screen: we appreciate a clear trend towards cold colors showing in some cases a certain blue hue that should not appear -especially when white is displayed on the screen-. It is true that this is something that has surprised us a bit because we expected a somewhat more refined calibration, but hey it is true that does not prevent having a good visual experience with any type of content. In any case, thanks to the fact that a good number of options have been included in the software, it is possible to manually correct this almost completely.

A correct shine

Here there is not much to object on the phone … but also nothing to rave about. We explain ourselves, when testing the device we have verified that manually and by placing the corresponding slider to the maximum it is possible to overcome without the slightest problem the 410 nits. This is a pretty good brand, and it ensures you a correct visualization of what is on the screen regardless of the brightness that you are in the place where you are. But, also, it must be said that it is not among the market options that offer greater power in this section.

We achieve better results when the default setting is the automatic When it comes to setting the brightness to use (by the way, the Huawei nova 9 perfectly detects the exact point you need at all times). The point is that in this case you can exceed 600 nits if necessary and, therefore, we are talking about a much better operation and that you will surely need on more than one occasion. In this way, here it must be said that it is fulfilled perfectly … but without fanfare.

Sufficient frequency

The maximum brand that you will find in this terminal in what has to do with the frequency is 120 Hz, which has become clear to us that it is really good and that makes it one of the most interesting options that exist in the current mid-range market. The operation is good enough to take advantage of when content is displayed on the terminal, such as some videos or the operating system itself.

There are three different options in the Huawei nova 9 when configuring this parameter, the presets called Dynamic and Standard being very similar … Therefore, the difference is the use of the option called high. Here, 120 Hz is not always maintained, since the device is capable of knowing what are the needs at all times automatically (an example is that if you spend a long time manipulating the device, it is lowered to 60 Hz to reduce energy consumption and this we believe is all true). A) Yes, we don’t have much to object in this section, although a much larger scale of change would have been more successful.

By the way, in everything that has to do with the existing settings on the phone to customize the operation of the screen, we have to say that there is absolutely nothing missing to get it quite precisely. You will be able to change the color temperature; Also, as we have said before, the operation of the frequency, and even establishing different parameters that have to do with the hole in the panel or the active screen when it goes to rest.

Screen view

It perfectly meets the screen of the Huawei nova 9 in all kinds of situations, since it offers a resolution high enough not to clash and its definition has seemed quite good to us. In addition, the possibility of using a frequency of up to 120 Hz is a success, since in addition the management is carried out quite adequately. Of course, when it comes to color there is a clear tendency to show cold colors that makes you lose some points … but, luckily, this can be corrected using the software.

In our opinion the panel integrated in this smartphone is quite good, so does not lose step compared to other mid-range models that currently exist on the market. Therefore, it is quite clear that Huawei maintains its good work in everything that has to do with screens.