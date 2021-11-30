For this reason, it is quite common to observe in various series how certain products appear both in the background such as, for example, a kitchen table with bottles of a certain brand, or through a interaction more active as is the case with Pixel 3 and Hawkeye.

Before entering fully into the question of the disney series + it is necessary to clarify what this type of advertising is about. The product emplacement consists of introduce a product specifically in audiovisual content of any kind.

A fairly discreet, but effective advertising strategy is what we know as product placement . However, there are some truly curious cases like that of the new Marvel series, Hawk Eye . In it we can see how Clint Barton and Kate Bishop, among other characters, make use of a Google Pixel 3 .

This strategy is not entirely intrusive like other types of ad, but through a subtlety an element is implemented that, despite not going unnoticed, is not aggressive to us.

What about the Pixel 3

It is not the first time that Marvel includes a Google phone in its content. In Avengers Endgame this Pixel 3 also made an appearance. So it seems that Marvel and Google they have a good relationship between the two.

The curious thing about this whole question is the fact that the Hawkeye series takes place during the year 2024. If we take into account the year of departure of the smartphone of the American company we have to go back to the year 2018.

That is, there is a 6-year period between date and date. This produces certain narrative dissonance, since the mobile in question has already been behind for many years. The logical thing would be to have used a more recent model, even the Pixel 6, the latest launch of the brand in order to promote itself for the future when it reaches other countries.

Another element of great interest appears in one of the opening scenes when Clint Barton is having dinner with his children. In it we can see how the Google Pixel 3 of the protagonist has a interface that does not correspond to that of Android. In fact, when you use Chrome, it looks nothing like what we are used to.

On the other hand, Kate bishop, the other protagonist of the series also uses a mobile of the big G, but in this case it is the Pixel 4, just like his mother’s. These are undoubtedly quite discreet details that can be overlooked.