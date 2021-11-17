Feeding on insects is very common in certain countries of the world, but in Europe it still is not, although it is increasingly spreading throughout the world, being a food of the future.

On today’s show “Are you going to eat it?” from Alberto Chicote discovers a black market that sells illegal insects since they are not suitable for human consumption.

This has generated some curiosity in us and that is why we are going to clarify whether the consumption of insects is really legal in Spain and what benefits its consumption has for health.

The legality and consumption of insects

It is surprising to know that there are 1,900 species of insects that are perfectly fit for human consumption and that some two billion people in the world already use this type of animal to feed themselves every day. But how is the situation in Spain?

Spain is regulated by the New Food Law, which there are eight species of insects that are allowed in Spain for consumption.

In Spain at the moment the sale of insects is not allowed nationwide but some species of insects from countries such as Belgium, Austria, Finland, Denmark, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands may be commercialized. This is why even the national regulation is not adapted for its national consumption, so they have to bring it from abroad.





It is very important that when we consume insects they are regulated by Regulation (EU) 2015/2283 of the European Parliament and of the Council on novel foods, since it means that the trader of this type of food is subject to current regulations, therefore which makes it a safe product.

The possible risks of consuming insects if they are not regulated, according to AESAN

High risk of allergies associated with insects

According to AESAN, this is a very worrying issue that must be taken into account since many insects contain allergens that cause a very dangerous allergic reaction to humans.

Biological risks that put the consumer’s health at risk

Insects, although they do not have many diseases in common with humans, They are vectors of microorganisms that can put the health of the person at risk, especially if they have not been treated correctly.

In general, as the AESAN says, the transmission of diseases such as different hepatitis, fungi or bacteria is low, but it requires more study to eliminate this risk.





Chemical risks derived from agricultural residues

Insect farms must be totally isolated from agricultural residues such as pesticides and other chemicals that can be used in livestock or agriculture.

If these substances are used in the breeding of insects, they can be exposed by antimicrobials and pesticides that can put the health of the person at risk.

Benefits of consuming insects

Insects have a high nutritional value

Insects are known they are a rich source of protein, which in a small amount can meet the needs of this macronutrient, but not only this, they are also rich in healthy fats, such as omega 3, 6 and 9.

In addition, they are rich in micronutrients such as iron, calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, selenium and zinc. In addition, they are rich in fiber, making you feel satiated with a small amount, so they can be perfect for maintaining a good physical condition.





A food that can be the solution against world hunger

Every time we are more people in the world and fewer animals to sustain world hungerFurthermore, with climate change, many species are in danger of extinction.

Human beings have the ability to find solutions for their survival even if it is to eat other types of animals, in this case it has been the turn of insects, which may be a possible solution to feed the billions of people who will inhabit this world in the future.

It’s much cheaper

Insects are an animal that thanks to they do not need as much treatment and there are in large quantities, it will be cheaper to acquire them.

In addition, it will not require so much livestock work and it will also have a low environmental impact, since so many polluting gases from farms such as methane or nitrate oxide will not be used.





Insects are a safer food source

A recent study by the University of Waganingen has shown that insects transmit fewer diseases compared to animal meat.

This is why the animals we commonly consume and the animals have common diseases that can be transmitted, because of being close to each other on the evolutionary tree.

In contrast, insects do not have as many diseases in common with humans, so it will be safer to consume them.

They contribute to the maintenance of the planet’s resources

Eating insects can slow down the danger of extinction of some species, This is thanks to the fact that not many insects are needed to supply the basic nutritional needs and thanks to the large number of species of insects that exist in our world.





Farms with excessive animal husbandry would cease to have such a leading role. In addition to in a possible future insects will be a necessity, since there will be so many humans on planet earth that conventional animals will not supply the necessary protein requirements.

